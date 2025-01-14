Texas City Police execute search warrant in connection with aggravated assault with adeadly weapon

Texas City, Texas – On Sunday, January 5, 2025, Texas City Police Department responded to a

weapons offense in the 3200 block of Lone Trail Dr. Investigation revealed several shots were

fired during the disturbance. A search warrant was subsequently secured for the suspected

address, and an arrest warrant was issued for Jquan Lake, a black male born on December 27,

2000, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Friday, January 10, 2025, the Texas City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation

Division, Identification Division, Crime Suppression Unit, and the Texas Ranger’s Special

Operation Group executed the search warrant at the suspect’s residence on Lone Trail Dr. During

the operation, Johnson Lake, a black male born on December 7, 1971, was arrested on

outstanding Texas City Municipal Warrants. The search also led to the recovery of eight

firearms, including one Class 3 firearm.

Jquan Lake is currently at large and is a wanted fugitive for aggravated assault with a deadly

weapon ($150,000 bond).

We urge anyone with information that could help locate Jquan Lake to contact the Texas City

Police Department at (409)-643-5720. If you wish to provide information anonymously, please

call Mainland Community Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-8477.