Building a Better Future for Aging Texans

By Mark Hollis , December 20, 2024 02:53 PM

As a strong, nonpartisan advocate for social change, AARP Texas fights for issues that matter to older Texans, their families and society.

Throughout the 2025 Texas legislative session, staff and volunteers from AARP will work with lawmakers, legislative aides, and other policymakers and organizations to advance a robust agenda that centers on health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment.



The AARP Texas 2025 legislative session priorities seek to:

Prevent and Fight Elder Exploitation and Fraud;

Strengthen Emergency Response and Preparedness;

Improve Quality and Access to Healthcare and Long-Term Care; and

Provide Financial Security for Aging Texans.

“Our mighty team of staff and volunteer advocates are suiting up to walk the halls of the Capitol to champion meaningful improvements to the lives and livelihoods of older Texans and their families,” said AARP Texas Director Tina Tran. “With passion and professionalism, our team takes on tough issues like age discrimination, caregiving, disaster preparedness, fraud prevention, healthcare, housing and homeowners insurance affordability, internet access, prescription drug prices, and more. We look forward to working with state leaders to make Texas an even better place for all Texans to thrive at any age.”



Here’s a look at the issues AARP Texas will be working on throughout the 89th regular session of the Texas Legislature in 2025:



FRAUD-FIGHTING

Fraud and criminals know no demographic bounds. When older adults are victimized, the financial impact can be profound and life-altering. AARP Texas is committed to:

Adding consumer protections for solar panel contracts and cryptocurrency kiosk transactions;

Curtailing common types of scams, like identity theft, spoofing, and deed theft; and

Increasing resources for law enforcement to combat elder abuse and financial crimes.

EMERGENCY RESPONSE and PREPAREDNESS

When damage occurs to the grid, it takes time to fix transmission lines and poles. Older adults and other vulnerable people are disproportionately impacted during disasters, often representing most of the fatalities. AARP Texas will fight to:

Require long-term care facilities to have functioning on-site backup power;

Fortify transmission lines, poles, and towers to prevent disruptions to power delivery;

Improve the efficiency of STEAR (the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry).

HEALTHCARE ACCESS and LONG-TERM CARE

Many people 50-plus struggle to access affordable, quality health coverage and services that meet their needs. AARP works to ensure access to equitable, high-quality, affordable care. AARP Texas will advocate to:

Ensure transparency of funding and ownership of nursing homes;

Reduce prescription drug costs;

Improve medical care and mental health care access for older adults and vulnerable populations;

Increase funding and support for Texas’ direct care workforce and the Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman;

Establish flexibility in Medical Power of Attorney forms;

Require minimum staffing ratios for Alzheimer’s facilities.

FINANCIAL SECURITY

Older adults live on fixed incomes and, for many, unexpected expenses or increases in monthly bills erode well-earned savings and diminish financial security. AARP Texas will advocate for:

Affordable housing and homeowners insurance;

Reliable and cost-efficient utilities, including broadband, electricity and water;

Fair and accessible consumer credit;

Increased access to public benefits, including to kinship caregivers;

Expansion of public transportation for rural areas.



For more information about the agenda items, reach out to the following AARP Texas staff or follow us on social media, including AARP Texas on Facebook, AARPTX on Instagram, and @AARPTX on X