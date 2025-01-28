Home NewsLifestyleSafety Defensive driving benefits your vehicle
Safety

Defensive driving benefits your vehicle

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Defensive driving is a technique and set of skills that is designed to make roadways as safe as possible. Defensive driving teaches drivers how to anticipate potential hazards and respond to them accordingly. By maintaining awareness of one’s surroundings, directing focus to the road and preparing to act quickly, drivers can greatly reduce their risk of being involved in accidents.

Although defensive driving is important from a personal safety perspective, it also can be good for vehicles. Here’s a look at some of the advantages to driving defensively.

· Decrease the number of vehicle repairs. Driving defensively could help keep a vehicle out of the repair shop. When a person stays focused on the road, he or she can steer clear of debris, potholes and other vehicles that might normally cause damage. If there are no bumps and bruises to a vehicle, a driver will make less frequent trips to a mechanic or auto body shop.

· Reduce the frequency of maintenance. Defensive driving can mean driving more smoothly. This can help drivers extend the life expectancy of brakes and tires, saving them money along the way.

· Reduce fuel consumption. Driving steadily and smoothly also can translate into greater fuel economy. This means a driver may not have to fill up at the gas pump as often.

· Lower auto insurance premiums. People who drive defensively and get into fewer accidents could be rewarded with lower insurance premiums. Money saved on car insurance could be used to finance vehicle upgrades. Savings also can be repurposed for exterior and interior detailing, helping to retain the value of the vehicle for longer.

Defensive driving offers many benefits to the person behind the wheel and the vehicle itself. SC253690

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Christmas and New Year’s drivers urged to move over or slow down...

Stay Safe as You Travel for the Holidays

Avoid a fire in your home over the holidays; follow these Red...

School Bus Safety Week

Santa Fe High School Field House, Dr. Vakil from Methodist Hospital led...

PREPARING FOR A HURRICANE: ESSENTIAL ITEMS

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close