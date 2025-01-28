Defensive driving benefits your vehicle

Defensive driving is a technique and set of skills that is designed to make roadways as safe as possible. Defensive driving teaches drivers how to anticipate potential hazards and respond to them accordingly. By maintaining awareness of one’s surroundings, directing focus to the road and preparing to act quickly, drivers can greatly reduce their risk of being involved in accidents.

Although defensive driving is important from a personal safety perspective, it also can be good for vehicles. Here’s a look at some of the advantages to driving defensively.

· Decrease the number of vehicle repairs. Driving defensively could help keep a vehicle out of the repair shop. When a person stays focused on the road, he or she can steer clear of debris, potholes and other vehicles that might normally cause damage. If there are no bumps and bruises to a vehicle, a driver will make less frequent trips to a mechanic or auto body shop.

· Reduce the frequency of maintenance. Defensive driving can mean driving more smoothly. This can help drivers extend the life expectancy of brakes and tires, saving them money along the way.

· Reduce fuel consumption. Driving steadily and smoothly also can translate into greater fuel economy. This means a driver may not have to fill up at the gas pump as often.

· Lower auto insurance premiums. People who drive defensively and get into fewer accidents could be rewarded with lower insurance premiums. Money saved on car insurance could be used to finance vehicle upgrades. Savings also can be repurposed for exterior and interior detailing, helping to retain the value of the vehicle for longer.

Defensive driving offers many benefits to the person behind the wheel and the vehicle itself.