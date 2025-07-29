Turn Your Outdoor Living Area into A Worry-Free Haven for You and Your Pets

Enjoying the warm weather and your home’s outdoor living areas is one of the best parts of the year, especially when these areas are well-maintained. Now that warm weather is here, check out these hassle-free ways to refresh your patio, deck, and garden for maximum fun and relaxation for you and your furry friends: Prep for Entertaining Take some time to create the right atmosphere for entertaining guests and making picture-perfect memories. Hang string lights above decks and patios for a touch of ambiance and to boost visibility after nightfall. Pathways and perimeters should also be well-lit to ensure guests can easily navigate your outdoor spaces. Consider creating a central gathering spot for cooler evenings with the installation of a fire pit or outdoor fireplace to make nights under the stars that much better. Don’t forget to check that all fencing and gates are secure—this ensures your pets are protected while you entertain. Create Comfort Take steps to ensure everyone’s comfort, including your pets. Incorporate outdoor-grade throw pillows, cushions and area rugs for a touch of luxury. Create shady areas with awnings and umbrellas for more pleasant temperatures and a safe haven for people and pets to escape the sun. Don’t forget to keep an outside water bowl full for your pet to stay hydrated on hot days. Tackle Weeds While spring brings blossoming plants and flowers, it also brings weeds. Keeping them under control is a simple way to give your home a cleaner, more polished look. Tackle overgrown weeds in walkways and mulch beds with a worry-free weed and grass killer that you can trust, like Spruce Weed & Grass Killer. Containing only nine simple ingredients, Spruce is safe for use around people and pets when used as directed, and is even Parent Tested Parent Approved. With this seal, parents can rest easy knowing that Spruce has been given the green light by fellow likeminded parents, who care about the products they use around their families. Spruce is also partners with animal welfare organizations including Best Friends Animal Society so pet parents can feel good about this option. “Spruce starts to tackle weeds on contact, cutting them off from their water supply and causing them to dehydrate. What’s reassuring about the product is that pets can get back to enjoying the outdoors as soon as it’s dry,” says veterinarian and founder of Fear Free Pets, Dr. Marty Becker. “For these reasons, it’s a great choice for most families.” With a few simple steps, you can turn your outdoor space into an oasis, and focus more on making memories, worry-free. Whether it’s lazy afternoons or lively get-togethers, a little TLC sets you up for a summer of effortless outdoor fun.