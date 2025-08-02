Quick Prep Guide for When the Storm is Near

By Haskell Moore—Hurricane Preparedness Training and Consulting, LLC

If you’ve put off preparing for a storm that may now be headed your way, you’re not alone—and you’re not out of luck. While you may have missed the window for some of the more long-term preparations, there’s still a lot you can do to safeguard your home, your family, and your peace of mind.

Start by visiting www.HideFromTheWind.com, then click the Checklists tab for several comprehensive lists to walk you through the essential supplies you may need. Under the Recommended Products tab, you’ll find a wide variety of gear that I’ve personally tested and can recommend with confidence. You’ll also find additional guidance in my book, Hurricane Preparedness for the Home and Family, available on Amazon. For a more detailed list of products I trust and use myself, check out my recent article in The Post, titled Tested & Trusted Hurricane Supplies That Actually Work, at this link:

https://thepostnewspaper.net/2025/07/02/tested-trusted-hurricane-supplies-that-actually-work/

The one thing you can’t afford to wait on: flood insurance. If you’re in an eligible zone and haven’t purchased it yet, get that done now. It won’t help you if a storm is imminent (there’s a 30-day waiting period before coverage kicks in), but it might be the best move you make all season. Consider this your wake-up call!

Next, grab your phone and walk through your house—room by room. Open drawers, closets, gun safes—anything that might hold valuables or critical gear. Narrate the video as you go, describing what you’re seeing and noting key items by name and brand. This quick, narrated home inventory could be a lifesaver when filing an insurance claim. Just don’t forget to upload the file to the cloud, in case your phone doesn’t survive the storm.

Charge your portable power banks now, while the grid’s still up. You’ll need them to keep phones running when the lights go out. Also, shop early for non-perishable food and bottled water, before the shelves are bare. Focus not only on what you’ll need during the storm, but what your family will need in the days or even weeks after, when the supply chain is often disrupted.

Cash is king after a hurricane. If the power goes down, credit card readers and ATMs often follow. Make sure you’ve got enough cash on hand to cover gas, food, and emergency purchases.

If you might need to leave, now is the time to pack an evacuation kit. Pack clothing, toiletries, snacks, important documents, spare glasses, and a few comfort items. And make sure your vehicle is road-ready: topped off with gas, fluids checked, tires aired up. Fill your gas cans too—for your vehicle or generator.

Don’t forget critical prescription medications—for both people and pets. Call your doctor now if you need refills. And if you have pets, it’s not a bad idea to ask your vet about a mild sedative, especially if your furry friend doesn’t handle stress well.

One of my favorite low-tech tricks: freeze as many 16.9 oz water bottles as your freezer can hold. They’ll help keep your fridge and freezer cold during a power outage—and when they thaw, you’ve got clean drinking water.

Outside, trim back any tree limbs that could strike your roof or windows, and secure or store anything that could go airborne. That lawn chair might not seem dangerous—until it becomes a missile at 90 mph. Also, bring inside any tools you may need for post-storm repairs, and charge up all battery-powered tools now.

Around the home, rake back any mulch that’s covering or too close to your home’s weep holes—those tiny brick openings designed to allow moisture to escape. If left covered, driving rain can actually find its way into your home instead of staying out. If there’s even a remote chance of flooding, take time to elevate valuable items—including food, bottled water, and electronics—onto countertops, second floors, or anything that’s off the ground. And if water appears to be entering your home or rising around it, don’t hesitate: shut off power at the breaker panel to prevent electrocution or fire.

Before the wind picks up, test everything: generators, flashlights, chainsaws, radios. You don’t want to discover your gear doesn’t work after the storm hits.

If you’re boarding up windows, consider using Plylox clips—they’re easy, reusable, and effective. And leave some of those coverings up after the storm to block sunlight and help keep your home cooler when the A/C is down.

Finally, stay informed. Whether it’s NOAA Weather Radio, trusted weather apps, or social media from local emergency managers—make sure you’re plugged in to the latest information.

To save you money on the purchases of quality emergency lighting and power, here are two exclusive discount codes from companies that support preparedness year-round:

Firman Generators: Save 30% on new generators and accessories at FirmanPowerEquipment.com by entering discount code PREPARE30 at checkout.

Save 30% on new generators and accessories at FirmanPowerEquipment.com by entering discount code at checkout. MAGLITE Flashlights: Receive 10% off your entire order at Maglite.com by entering discount code HURRICANE10 at checkout.

Preparedness isn’t about panic—it’s about action. And the best time to act is now!