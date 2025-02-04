Home NewsLifestyleAdvice Get Your Social Security Benefit Statement (SSA-1099)
January 30, 2025 • By Lizbeth Portalatin-Perez, Director for the Division of Strategic Communications

Tax season is here, and we’ve made replacing your annual Benefit Statement easier. There’s no need to wait on the phone or make an appointment to visit a Social Security office.

The Social Security Benefit Statement is also known as the SSA-1099 or the SSA-1042S. It is a tax form we mail to you every January if you receive Social Security benefits. It shows the total amount of benefits you received in the previous year, so you know how much Social Security income to report to the IRS on your tax return.

Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments aren’t taxed. If SSI is the only payment you receive from us, we won’t send you a Benefit Statement.

If you misplace your SSA-1099/SSA-1042S or you didn’t receive the form in January, you can get a replacement online by signing in to your personal my Social Security account.

Select the “Replace Your Tax Form SSA-1099/SSA-1042S” link. Go to the “Choose a year” dropdown menu. Choose from any of the past 6 years for which benefits were paid and select the “Download” link.

A replacement for the most recent tax year will be available beginning February 1.

You can instantly view and print your SSA-1099/SSA-1042S. If you don’t have access to a printer, you can save each document on your computer or laptop or email it.

You can easily create a personal my Social Security account if you don’t have one.

If you’re a noncitizen and you received or repaid Social Security benefits last year, we will mail you form SSA-1042S. If you live outside the U.S. and need a replacement form, you can create your personal my Social Security account with an ID.me credential. If you cannot create an account and you live abroad, please contact your Federal Benefits Unit to request your SSA-1042S.

If you do not have access to the internet or cannot create an account, you have the option to use our automated phone services to request a replacement SSA-1099/SSA-1042S (if you live in the U.S.) The form is available after January 31. Our automated services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by calling 1-800-772-1213. When you hear “How can I help you today?” say “1099″.

If a beneficiary died before the end of last year or before they received their SSA-1099, we will mail the form to the last address on their record. The form is used to file any final tax return, if necessary.

