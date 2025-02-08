Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 55 degrees. Fishing is fair to excellent. Hopefully the warming trend continues and fog does not settle in. More or less the same tide patterns as last week again with the first quarter moon phase mid-week. Water temperature water levels continue to change back-and-forth per usual for the winter time. A few nice speckled trout are still being caught along with sand trout, black drum, redfish, occasional sheepshead, and crabs along the jetty. The flounder are becoming more sporadic, but mixed sizes from small 6-8 inch to 25-26 inches can be caught on finger mullet and mud minnows. The surf is producing numbers of redfish, black drum, occasional speckled trout and a few sharks along the whole peninsula with more activity towards Gilchrist/High Island mainly. Check your weather app for barometer changes. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 62 degrees. Good catches of black drum over hard bottom around the Fred Hartman Bridge. Speckled trout are showing on shell reefs north of the bridge. Rocks holding some keeper redfish along with a few bulls. Live shrimp under popping corks is best. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Water clarity in the bay is good. Trout have returned to the deeper channels of the Trinity River and other deep drains into the main bay being caught on WAC ATTACK’s WACky Fluke in the peppered pumpkin color. Redfish are getting shallow again in mud feeding very close to structure such as oysters eating paddle tails and flukes rigged with 1/4 ounce jig heads and rigged 1/8 ounce weedless. Drum and sheepshead are being caught using live shrimp under a popping cork along rock shorelines. Always wear your kill switch and be prepared! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 60 degrees. Waders picking some decent speckled trout along with scattered redfish on soft plastics and hard baits. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. More and more slot-sized speckled trout are showing up in the deep areas along with black drum, and redfish. Best baits are live shrimp and finger mullet. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp. The water clarity is good for East Galveston Bay. We finally got a break from the wind and got to see the Sun, which made for a great time to be out on the water. The majority of our action right now is on or close to the lower water column. Work super slowly over deeper shell and mud with various size jig heads with Salt & Pepper WACky Fluke tails by Wac Attack, securing the most bites. Some bites are so subtle you really need to be paying attention and remember hook sets are free. The bite turns on during the major and minor fish times, as well as when the water temperature rises when the suns out. Remember the fish still have to eat in the colder water, although not as often, so be very methodical in your presentation and fish areas where you have confidence in. Active bait in the area is important, so if you do not see bait or signs of life move to a new area. As the water heats up during the day, some of the fish are moving out to mud flats to feed, so keep that in mind as well. The redfish bite has been consistent around drains and in the very shallow water areas back in the marsh. We are still using Imitation shrimp lures and tails under popping corks, with a 1-foot leader to trigger bites, as well as weightless Deadly Dudley Rat Tails. This time of year brings some of the best opportunities for bigger fish, with fewer anglers on the water, and bigger fish on the prowl, so get out and make it happen with your family and friends. The Corky bite also is in full swing, so if you like throwing artificials that is a great bait to throw, as well as walking topwater baits, as well as slow failing jerkbaits, when the conditions are lining up. Report by Captain Jeff Brandon, Get the Net Guide Service, LLC.

Galveston Bay: SLOW. 65 degrees. Warming trend has pushed some fish along the shorelines. Scattered trout and black drum can be caught along the piers on the west side of Galveston bay. Best bite on live shrimp under popping corks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 62 degrees. Schools of keeper redfish are roaming the grass shorelines. Fair action on speckled trout over shell on soft plastics in 4-5 feet of water. Best bite in slightly off colored water. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

Houston: GOOD. Water normal stain; 60 degrees; 0.17 feet above pool. Water stained but better in west fork and small tributaries. The white bass are on fire in the rivers and creeks. Fishing for them is extremely hot right now so take advantage of it. Small curly tail white baits thrown single or tandem works great along with rooster tails. A great place to take your kids is Jesse Jones Park and walk down to the river. Largemouth bass are decent if you can find some clear water in the back lakes. Catfish are decent in the rivers on fresh caught shad. Crappie are tight to structure in the East fork and Luces bayou eating small hand tied jigs and minnows. Always wear your kill switch and be prepared! Report by Captain Zackary Scott, Zack Attack Fishing.

Texas City: GOOD. 58 degrees. A big black drum bite is well underway along the Galveston jetties and the Texas City Dike. Live halved crab and cut mullet is working best. Offshore catches of wahoo have been strong, with fish to near 90 pounds. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. Anglers continue to catch plenty of speckled trout, redfish, and black drum with the occasional sand trout, gafftop and big croakers. Wade fishing has been sporadic but great on the incoming tides in the afternoons. Along the dike has been productive from the beginning to the end still. Live shrimp and finger mullet have been the best baits unless you want to use crab to try and catch one of the massive golden-hued black drums that are coming in from the gulf. Report by Captain Shane Rilat, North Jetty Bait Camp.