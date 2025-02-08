Swinging For Real: Softball 

The 2025 high school softball season begins on Tuesday with a host of games on the schedule, highlighted by a clash between Santa Fe and Clear Creek. With their season starting next week, high school baseball players get their practice cuts during the final week of scrimmages.

Sunday: The Rockets offer fans an appetizer before the Super Bowl when they host the Raptors at 1 PM. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 12:30 PM.

Monday: A host of baseball scrimmages on the schedule, starting with Clear Brook at Santa Fe and Texas City at Baytown Sterling at 4 PM. Ridge Point at Clear Creek, Travis at Clear Falls, and Brazosport at Hitchcock are at 4:30 PM. Episcopal at Clear Springs is at 5 PM.

Tuesday: Regular season softball begins with Eisenhower at La Marque at 5 PM, followed by Dobie at Clear Brook and Santa Fe at Clear Creek at 6 PM. Ball at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Bridgeland, Jersey Village at Friendswood, Ridge Point at Dickinson, and Pasadena Memorial at Texas City are at 6:30 PM.

The final week of regular season boys’ basketball play starts with Iowa Colony at Ball, state-ranked La Marque at Columbia, and La Porte at Texas City at 7 PM.

Baseball scrimmage play will have Ball at Clear Lake