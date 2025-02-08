Home NewsSports Swinging For Real: Softball 
Sports

Swinging For Real: Softball 

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comments

The 2025 high school softball season begins on Tuesday with a host of games on the schedule, highlighted by a clash between Santa Fe and Clear Creek. With their season starting next week, high school baseball players get their practice cuts during the final week of scrimmages.

Sunday: The Rockets offer fans an appetizer before the Super Bowl when they host the Raptors at 1 PM. Space City Home Network begins the pregame show at 12:30 PM.

Monday: A host of baseball scrimmages on the schedule, starting with Clear Brook at Santa Fe and Texas City at Baytown Sterling at 4 PM. Ridge Point at Clear Creek, Travis at Clear Falls, and Brazosport at Hitchcock are at 4:30 PM. Episcopal at Clear Springs is at 5 PM.

Tuesday: Regular season softball begins with Eisenhower at La Marque at 5 PM, followed by Dobie at Clear Brook and Santa Fe at Clear Creek at 6 PM. Ball at Clear Falls, Clear Springs at Bridgeland, Jersey Village at Friendswood, Ridge Point at Dickinson, and Pasadena Memorial at Texas City are at 6:30 PM.

The final week of regular season boys’ basketball play starts with Iowa Colony at Ball, state-ranked La Marque at Columbia, and La Porte at Texas City at 7 PM.

Baseball scrimmage play will have Ball at Clear Lake

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Softball Warming Up to Swing for Fences

Hopefully, Mother Nature Likes This Schedule

Softball Scrimmages Begin Overlap of Schedules

Chill Out: Freeze Shakes Up Schedule

Tourney Time Continues for Soccer Teams

Hoops, Soccer Highlight Start of Week

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close