Santa Fe’s girls’ basketball team is one of six teams playoff-bound as the bi-district round begins on Monday. The Indians will face Barbers Hill at Clear Lake High School on Monday at 6 PM.
Others include:
*Clear Brook vs. Humble, Monday 6 PM, South Houston High School
*Friendswood vs. Beaumont West Brook, Monday 6:30 PM, CE King High School
*Dickinson vs. North Shore, Monday 7, Dobie High School
*Clear Creek vs. CE King, Tuesday 6:30 PM, Dobie High School
*Hitchcock’s bi-district round opponent was yet to be determined as of Friday.