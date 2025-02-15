Two-time defending boys’ basketball state champions Hitchcock completed a fifth consecutive season of perfect district play. The Bulldogs allowed only one opponent to get within 20 points on their way to finishing the regular season 22-8 overall. Hitchcock ended the regular season as the third-ranked team in Class 3A and will open the playoffs against the winners of the Crockett-Onalaska game that was played Friday night.
Hitchcock Two-time defending boys’ basketball state champions
136
Two-time defending boys’ basketball state champions Hitchcock completed a fifth consecutive season of perfect district play. The Bulldogs allowed only one opponent to get within 20 points on their way to finishing the regular season 22-8 overall. Hitchcock ended the regular season as the third-ranked team in Class 3A and will open the playoffs against the winners of the Crockett-Onalaska game that was played Friday night.
Two-time defending boys’ basketball state champions Hitchcock completed a fifth consecutive season of perfect district play. The Bulldogs allowed only one opponent to get within 20 points on their way to finishing the regular season 22-8 overall. Hitchcock ended the regular season as the third-ranked team in Class 3A and will open the playoffs against the winners of the Crockett-Onalaska game that was played Friday night.