GALVESTON COLLEGE LAUNCHES PARALEGAL STUDIES PROGRAM FOR FALL 2025

GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 28, 2025) – Galveston College is helping students and the
community build a better tomorrow with its new Paralegal Studies program. Launching
in fall 2025, this program offers hands-on training, expert instruction and a fast-track to
in-demand legal careers.
GC’s Paralegal Studies program offers a two-year associate of applied science degree
for students interested in pursuing a career in the legal field. The program provides
comprehensive training in legal research, writing and case preparation. In addition,
coursework includes contracts, torts and family law.
“We’re excited to offer this new highly in-demand career to our students, which is well
paid and provides additional career opportunities in the future,” said GC Criminal Justice
Program Coordinator, Andre Isbell, Ph.D. “The Paralegal Studies program at Galveston
College is taught by experienced professionals in the field, who will provide students the
necessary skills to support attorneys, manage legal documents and navigate the court
system.”
An associate degree in Paralegal Studies will provide students with several career
options such as legal assistant, litigation support specialist, legal researcher and law
office administrator.
According to the Texas Workforce Commission, these positions in the legal field will
grow from 8-22% annually over the next six years and have a median annual salary of
more than $51,000.
For more information about the Galveston College Paralegal Studies program, visit
www.gc.edu or contact Andre Isbell at aisbell@gc.edu. Early registration for the fall
semester begins April 7. Fall classes begin Aug. 18.

