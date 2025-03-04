GALVESTON COLLEGE LAUNCHES PARALEGAL STUDIES PROGRAM FOR FALL 2025

GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 28, 2025) – Galveston College is helping students and the

community build a better tomorrow with its new Paralegal Studies program. Launching

in fall 2025, this program offers hands-on training, expert instruction and a fast-track to

in-demand legal careers.

GC’s Paralegal Studies program offers a two-year associate of applied science degree

for students interested in pursuing a career in the legal field. The program provides

comprehensive training in legal research, writing and case preparation. In addition,

coursework includes contracts, torts and family law.

“We’re excited to offer this new highly in-demand career to our students, which is well

paid and provides additional career opportunities in the future,” said GC Criminal Justice

Program Coordinator, Andre Isbell, Ph.D. “The Paralegal Studies program at Galveston

College is taught by experienced professionals in the field, who will provide students the

necessary skills to support attorneys, manage legal documents and navigate the court

system.”

An associate degree in Paralegal Studies will provide students with several career

options such as legal assistant, litigation support specialist, legal researcher and law

office administrator.

According to the Texas Workforce Commission, these positions in the legal field will

grow from 8-22% annually over the next six years and have a median annual salary of

more than $51,000.

For more information about the Galveston College Paralegal Studies program, visit

www.gc.edu or contact Andre Isbell at aisbell@gc.edu. Early registration for the fall

semester begins April 7. Fall classes begin Aug. 18.

ABOUT GALVESTON COLLEGE

Galveston College was founded in 1967 and is a comprehensive community college

providing the residents of Galveston Island and the surrounding region with academic,

workforce development, continuing education and community service programs.