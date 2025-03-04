Rep. Terri Leo Wilson Co-Authors House Bill 3, Ensuring House Support for School Choice in Texas; Highlights House Property Tax Relief Package

Austin, TX – Today, Representative Terri Leo Wilson joined as a co-author of House Bill 3 (HB 3), the Texas

House’s landmark legislation to establish a universal school choice program. With 76 members backing the bill,

the Texas House now has the votes necessary to pass school choice this legislative session, marking a historic

achievement for Texas families seeking greater educational freedom.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement recognizing the significance of this milestone: “For the first time in

our great state’s history, the Texas House has the votes to pass a universal school choice program. This is a

remarkable achievement for the countless parents, students, and educators across Texas who want school choice

expanded to all Texas families. This truly was a team effort. I thank Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker

Burrows, Chairman Creighton, Chairman Buckley, and members of both the Texas House and Senate for

fighting for parents’ right to choose the best education path for their child. This session, Texas will usher in a

new era where families have the opportunity to choose the learning environment that meets the unique needs of

their children.”

HB 3, authored by Chairman Brad Buckley, allocates $1 billion toward education savings accounts, prioritizing

students from low-income households and those with disabilities. Advocacy groups across Texas have praised

the bill as “one of the strongest school choice bills in our nation’s history.”

Speaker of the House Dustin Burrows emphasized the bill’s impact, stating, “Building upon the Senate’s

excellent work, HB 3 would create the largest day-one school choice program in American history. Texas

families delivered a clear mandate for passing universal school choice in the November elections, and the Texas

Legislature listened.”

“House Bill 3 represents a transformational step forward in ensuring every Texas family has the freedom to

choose the best education for their children. Parents, not bureaucracies, should have the ultimate say in their

child’s education. I am proud to co-author this legislation, which prioritizes students, empowers families, and

strengthens our education system for future generations,” said Rep. Leo Wilson.

House Property Tax Relief Package

In addition to school choice legislation, the Texas House has introduced a property tax relief package aimed at

reducing the financial burden on homeowners and businesses across the state. Led by Speaker Burrows and

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Morgan Meyer, House Bills 8 and 9 propose significant tax relief

measures.

Key provisions of the package include: HB 8: Provides an additional 3.31 cents of new, across-the-board rate compression, bringing the total to 10.11 cents by the end of the biennium.

HB 9 and HJR 1: Increases the personal property tax exemption for businesses from $2,500 to

$250,000, marking a nearly 10,000% increase and making it the second-largest exemption of its kind in

the nation.

Speaker Burrows highlighted the importance of these proposals: “Raising the personal property tax exemption

by nearly 10,000% would be a monumental win for Texas businesses, freeing up funds for business owners to

reinvest in the growth of their companies on top of the potential savings provided by buying down property tax

rates for all property owners statewide.”

“I have always been and will continue to be a strong advocate for the full elimination of property taxes in

Texas. However, until that goal is achieved, I will support efforts to provide meaningful relief to homeowners

and businesses,” said Rep. Leo Wilson. “The House’s property tax package is a step toward easing the burden

on taxpayers, and I remain committed to fighting for long-term solutions that allow Texans to keep more of

their hard-earned money.”

With the Texas House moving forward on both school choice and property tax relief, this legislative session

marks a significant step toward providing greater financial and educational opportunities for Texas families.