College of the Mainland President Finalists

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The College of the Mainland (COM) Board of Trustees is pleased to they have selected three finalists for the President of COM.

The College of the Mainland President finalists are (in alphabetical order):

Helen Castellanos Brewer, Ph.D., is the Executive Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs of College of the Mainland in Texas. Previously, Dr. Brewer served as the Vice President for Student Services of College of the Mainland in Texas. Dr. Brewer earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Education Leadership, Management, and Policy from Seton Hall University; a Master of Arts in Counseling from Trinity Washington University (formerly Trinity College); and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from University of Maryland-College Park.

J. Kyle Dalpe, Ph.D., is the President of Western Nevada College in Nevada. Previously, Dr. Dalpe served as the Provost and Senior Vice President of Western Nevada College. Dr. Dalpe earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from The University of Nevada, Reno; a Master of Arts in Journalism/Speech/Political Science from the University of Texas at Tyler; and a Bachelor of Arts in Photojournalism from the University of Connecticut.

Joseph (Joe) Seabrooks, Jr., Ph.D., is the President of Dallas College Cedar Valley Campus in Texas. Previously, Dr. Seabrooks served as the President of Metropolitan Community College in Missouri. Dr. Seabrooksearned a Doctor of Philosophy in Interdisciplinary, Urban Leadership, and Policy Studies and Education from University of Missouri-Kansas City; an Education Specialist degree in Higher Education Administration from University of Missouri-Kansas City; a Master of Arts in Higher Education Administration from University of Missouri-Kansas City; and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Public forums will take place the week of March 10, 2025  where each candidate will participate in a 1-hour forum. The public is invited to participate in the open forums.

There will be a brief introduction of each candidate, followed by a question-and-answer session. Forums will be conducted in-person at College of the Mainland in LRC-131. All who attend will be asked to complete a feedback form and the completed forms will be given to the Board of Trustees for their review. 

Open Forum Schedule:   Monday, March 10, 2025   Dr. Joseph (Joe) Seabrooks, Jr.: 2:30 p.m. (LRC-131)   Tuesday, March 11, 2025   Dr. Helen Castellanos Brewer: 2:30 p.m. (LRC-131)   Wednesday, March 12, 2025   Dr. Kyle Dalpe: 2:30 p.m. (LRC-131)

