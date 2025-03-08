Home NewsLifestyleAwards Island DJ Wins Award for the Seventh Time
Island DJ Wins Award for the Seventh Time

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

Seven is a lucky number, and right about now, Galveston’s DJ Roland Martinez is feeling lucky. He was awarded his seventh Best of the Island DJ of the Year. The winner of the award is up to the public to choose, and Martinez is a bit perplexed at his winning so many times.

“I have no idea how I get all the votes to win,” Martinez shared. “I’m blown away that I keep winning!”

Though he is not sure how he keeps getting all the votes, he is grateful that he continues to win.

“It’s thanks to the people of Galveston County that I am doing what I love and winning awards!” Martinez said.

Since he was featured in The Post Newspaper, he has been inducted into the LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) Hispanic Heritage Hall of Fame and received Houston’s Tejano Legends Award in 2024.

It was in 2022 that Martinez was recognized by the Texas House of Representatives for his 34 years of musical excellence and was inducted into the state of Texas Roots Hall of fame museum.

He continues to keep busy working throughout the region as a DJ, entertaining audiences during public and private events.

His next adventure will be going solo as a DJ on a cruise scheduled to sail out of Galveston. He is looking forward to entertaining people who come aboard for a five-day cruise down to Yucatan and back to Galveston.

If you want to follow him  and learn more about his upcoming cruise adventure, you can find him at https://www.facebook.com/puropartydj, or maybe you’ll run into him while you’re out taking part in a local Tejano celebration.

