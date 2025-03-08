This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Pete and Cheesecake.

Give a big hello to Pete (A039602), a neutered Domestic Short Hair with a Brown Tabby & White Coat. Pete is a cute teenager of about 5 months old. His tabby M is sharp, his chest, tummy and paws are sparkling white. Pete was frightened and shy when he arrived at GCARC with his kitty family. He is learning to trust and welcome interaction. Playing with toys in the Get Acquainted room is fun. The pop of a can gets Pete’s attention – front, center, dance and meow! Come on in and ask to meet Pete. He is ready for his fur-ever family and home.

Meet Cheesecake (A039347), a 1-year-old Husky mix with a playful spirit and a big heart. She’s dog-friendly, full of energy, and always ready for fun. Whether she’s running around with her friends or just soaking up the love, she’s happiest when she’s with her people. Heartworm negative and eager to start her next adventure, Cheesecake is just waiting for the right home. Could it be yours?

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Pete and Cheesecake will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Mar 11th – Mar 15th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.