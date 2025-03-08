Home NewsLifestyleAwards COM President to Receive Michael Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award
(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) President, Dr. Warren Nichols has been selected to receive the Michael Bennett Lifetime Achievement Award and will be inducted into the Texas Hall of Honor for Retiring Presidents by the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Honor Society. This honor is awarded to retiring college presidents nominated by their PTK chapter in recognition of their many years of unwavering dedication to student success and mentorship of student leaders.

“It has been a privilege to serve the students of COM and to work alongside dedicated faculty and staff who share a passion for education,” said Dr. Nichols. “The most rewarding part of my career has been seeing students succeed—whether that’s earning a degree, starting a new career or achieving a personal goal.”

As president of COM, Dr. Nichols has championed key initiatives, including expanded workforce training programs, enhanced dual credit opportunities for high school students and increased support services to ensure student retention and completion. Under his leadership, COM has secured significant grants to bolster adult education and literacy programs, developed state-of-the-art facilities to accommodate growing enrollment, and strengthened partnerships with local industries to create direct career pathways.

