Texas First Insurance Announces Executive Team PromotionsJerry Blystone Promoted to Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Burkhart Named President

Texas City, Texas – March 11, 2025 – Locally-owned Texas First Insurance today announced the promotions of Jerry Blystone to Chief Executive Officer and Bryan Burkhart to President. Having celebrated 100 years in business earlier this year, these promotions position the independent insurance agency for continued growth and success over the next century. 

Blystone joined Texas First Insurance (TFI) 38 years ago as a Producer and was named President of the agency in 2018. He has a deep understanding of insurance operations, the agency’s customers, and its community. Additionally, he has led the agency to record-setting growth, including the establishment of offices in the Houston, Conroe, and Beaumont markets. In his new role as CEO, Blystone is responsible for overseeing the overall strategy and direction of the agency, ensuring TFI continues to deliver exceptional service to its customers, supports the local community, and maintains its position as a trusted and respected insurance agency in Texas.

A native of Galveston County, Burkhart joined TFI in 2018 as an Executive Producer with over a decade of sales experience. He was promoted to Chief Strategy Officer in 2022 and has led the company in the implementation of numerous innovative tools to improve backend operations and better serve agency customers. He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise as he steps into the role of President, where he is responsible for overseeing the agency’s daily operations and strategic execution, while continuing to provide commercial insurance and ancillary products to customers.   

“We have tremendous confidence in both Jerry’s and Bryan’s leadership abilities. Their experience and customer-first attitudes are great assets as we look to drive new growth and expand our commitment to excellence that customers have come to expect from us over the last century,” said Matthew Doyle, Chairman of Texas First. “On behalf of our employees and the Board, we thank them for their many years of service thus far, congratulate them on their new positions, and look forward to their continued success.”

About Texas First Insurance

Texas First Insurance, a family-owned and operated insurance agency, has served individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and large corporations along the Texas Gulf Coast since 1925. Headquartered in Texas City, Texas First Insurance has three additional physical locations in Houston, Conroe, and Beaumont, plus a network of team members throughout Texas. TFI offers a wide range of personal and commercial insurance products and services via a dedicated, local staff committed to treating customers like family. To learn more about Texas First Insurance, visit www.texasfirst.insurance. Helping Texans Build Texas.®

Photo Caption: TFI Executive Leadership at the 100th Celebration on February 27, 2025. Back L-to-R: Bryan Burkhart (President), Sheila Sanders-Gillespie (COO), Jerry Blystone (CEO); Front: Matthew Doyle (Chairman)

