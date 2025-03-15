St Patrick’s Traditions at Holy Family Parish in Galveston

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It wouldn’t be a St. Patrick’s Day without a festival celebrated by Holy Family Parish and though it is falling a wee bit further away from March 17th, than other festivals, it promises to be as much fun and full of green shamrocks as if it were held on the lucky day.

For kickoff, the festivities begin on Friday, March 21, with another fantastic fish fry at 4:30pm prepared by the Knights of Columbus Council #9978. Last year the Holy Family Parish served 305 delicious meals, and they hope to surpass that number this year.

“We are grateful to The Spot for their generous donation of fish used to serve our patrons,” said Phyllis V. Nesmith, Chairman

Bingo starts at 6:30pm, and the committee encourages every bingo player to be on time and enjoy the fun. Game playing will be held in the gymnasium with the fish fry at 2601 Ursuline, Galveston

The doors for the Festival open Saturday, March 22nd, at 10am. Admission is free and kids partake in games at no cost!

Adults will enjoy BBQ cooked by the Knights of Columbus Council #787. There will be plenty of other food booths and games for adults along with music, a silent auction and a raffle drawing at 4:30pm.

The committee has been busy preparing for the annual event and is excited to be able to host this yearly tradition in Galveston.

“I want to personally thank our many sponsors; we couldn’t do this without you! I also owe much gratitude to our Festival Committee and participating parishioners. God Bless,” said Nesmith.