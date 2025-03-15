This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Jane and Dixie.

Meet Dixie (A035239) a 2-year-old German Shorthair mix with a sweet and a playful spirit. She loves a good romp but is just as happy curling up for a cuddle. Gentle and kind, she gets along great with people and would love a cozy spot to call her own. If you’re looking for a loving companion, Dixie is ready to meet you. Come on in and meet her!

Give a big Hello to Jane (A039641), a spayed Domestic Short Hair with a tortoiseshell pattern coat. Jane is a mature lady of about 15 years old with a lot to offer: plush tortie coat with a beautiful blend of colors, bright eyes, combo Neg for FeLV and FIV, curious and outgoing. Jane once had a home and maybe another name but leads ended up going nowhere so she is a gal of mystery. She enjoys time in the get acquainted room playing with toys and getting attention. Jane has lots of love and is looking for a quiet home and a new family. Come meet Jane today, she may melt your heart!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Jane and Dixie will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday Mar 18th – Mar 22nd, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.

— Information for Pets of the Week is supplied by the Galveston County Animal Resource Center.