Archaeological Work Begins at The Alamo Church as Part of Ongoing Preservation Efforts

SAN ANTONIO, TX — Archaeological investigations are now underway at the exterior of the Alamo Church as part of the ongoing efforts to preserve, restore and conserve this historic landmark.

Excavations will take place in the north, east, and south areas outside the Church to carefully document and protect any below-ground cultural resources before conservation efforts move forward. These locations for investigation are areas noted for prior ground disturbance from structures that once existed over the past three centuries as well as archaeological investigations for previous work done to care for the artifact.

“The Alamo Church has stood for centuries, but time and the elements have taken a toll. The roof, now 104 years old, has exceeded its lifespan, leading to structural and drainage challenges that must be addressed,” said Dr. Kate Rogers, Executive Director of the Alamo Trust, Inc. “This work is a critical step in ensuring the long-term preservation, restoration and conservation of the Church, allowing us to safeguard its integrity for future generations.”

As part of the restoration effort, a temporary protective enclosure will be constructed around the Church. This enclosure will shield the artifact from the elements ensuring a stable environment during the removal and replacement of the roof and allow for the much-needed conservation work on the masonry walls and features. The exact timeline for the temporary protective enclosure construction is not yet determined, as it depends on the findings of the archaeological investigations.

Key facts about the project:

Excavations are limited to exterior areas of the Church and will not affect visitor access.

This project’s permitting was approved by the Texas Historical Commission (THC) at its January 31st quarterly meeting.

Archaeological investigations are expected to continue for approximately 18 months, ensuring a careful and thorough approach.

Updates on the progress will be available on the Alamo’s social media channels.

The Alamo remains open to visitors, and visits to the Alamo Church, Long Barrack, and Ralston Family Collections Center will not be impacted in 2025.