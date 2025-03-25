College of the Mainland Names Sole Finalist for President

(Texas City, Texas) — The College of the Mainland (COM) Board of Trustees has named Dr. Helen Castellanos Brewer as the sole finalist for the position of president, following a comprehensive national search that attracted more than 70 applicants from across the country.

Dr. Brewer currently serves as executive vice president for the Division of Academic and Student Affairs at COM. She has played a critical leadership role many of the College’s recent achievements, including historic enrollment growth, expanded access to early college programs and the successful implementation of the 8-Week Advantage model.

“Dr. Brewer is a transformational leader with the experience, vision and passion to guide College of the Mainland into its next chapter,” said Don Gartman, Chair of the COM Board of Trustees. “She understands our college, our students and our community, and we believe she is the right person to lead COM forward.

Dr. Brewer holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Education Leadership, Management and Policy from Seton Hall University, a Master of Arts in Counseling from Trinity Washington University (formerly Trinity College), and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Maryland–College Park.

Chair Gartman expressed his appreciation to the entire COM community for their engagement in the presidential forums. “We sincerely thank everyone who participated and provided feedback. All input was carefully reviewed and valued by the Board,” he said. “The collaborative and committed spirit of this community truly enriched the search process.” He also extended gratitude to the Presidential Search Committee for their time, dedication, and thoughtful work on behalf of the College.

In accordance with state law, the Board of Trustees must wait 21 days before officially appointing a finalist. The Board will vote to confirm Dr. Brewer as the next president of College of the Mainland at its April 21 General Board Meeting. If confirmed, Dr. Brewer will assume office on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

For questions about the search process, please contact the ACCT Search Consultant, Stephen Head, Ph.D., at SHead51@hotmail.com or (832) 754-5973.