Texas City hosts sessions to discuss building for the future

TEXAS CITY, TX – The City of Texas City is holding public information sessions to discuss building
for the future.
The community is invited to two events – one in March and one in April – to learn about the
certificates of obligation that the City Commission is considering, including the details about the
proposed projects, how they would be funded and the impact they would have on residents in the
city. Plus, the sessions are an opportunity for people to get answers to any questions they may
have about the projects.
The information sessions will be:
- Wednesday, March 27
6-7 p.m.
Blue Lagoon (12930 Crystal View Blvd)
- Thursday, April 17
6-7 p.m.
Doyle Convention Center (2010 5th Ave. N.)
With more than an 11 percent increase in population in the past few years, plus billions of dollars of
planned industrial expansion and new businesses relocating to the city all the time, Texas City is
growing.
The City of Texas City has created a proposed plan to help accommodate that growth and to
continue to expand services, and is seeking public input at the upcoming events, as well as at a
public hearing in May and through an interactive website feature.
For more information, please visit the Building for Our Future webpage at
https://www.texascitytx.gov/1264/Building-for-Our-Future.