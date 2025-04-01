Rep. Leo Wilson Working to Deliver Results in House Committees

Austin, TX – This week, Representative Terri Leo Wilson worked diligently in committee hearings and

meetings with stakeholders to advance critical legislation. From addressing transportation challenges on the Bolivar-Galveston Ferry to tackling key public education reforms, her work in committee meetings is laying the foundation for important policy changes.

Bolivar-Galveston Ferry: Addressing Stalled Vehicles On Thursday, Rep. Leo Wilson laid out House Bill 787 in committee to address the ongoing issue of stalled vehicles on the Bolivar-Galveston Ferry. Following discussions, TxDOT committed to implementing solutions modeled after Port Aransas’ successful approach.

“While I will continue seeking a committee vote on the bill, I trust TxDOT will honor its commitment and act swiftly,” said Rep. Leo Wilson. “Coastal communities deserve reliable transportation, and I will remain vigilant to ensure TxDOT follows through.”

Fighting for Fairness in Hunting Violations: HB 654

Also on Thursday, Rep. Leo Wilson presented House Bill 654, which would allow for the dismissal of charges related to prohibited hunting upon the completion of a hunter education course. Brian Asp, a constituent, testified about the unfair financial burden of penalties, despite self-reporting his violation in good faith. This bill aims to encourage education over punitive fines, ensuring that well-intentioned hunters are not unduly penalized.

Public Education Committee Hears Priority Bills At Tuesday’s Public Education Committee Hearing, Rep. Leo Wilson participated in discussions on two priority

bills:

educators with the tools to maintain safe and supportive learning environments. The bill addresses the alarming rise in student violence, providing schools the authority to request injunctive relief for students posing safety threats and establishing Virtual Disciplinary Alternative Education Programs. HB 123 by Rep. Dutton introduces comprehensive reforms to strengthen early childhood education,

requiring teacher training in mathematics and literacy, establishing intervention programs, and

expanding access to resources for struggling students. The bill also supports teacher development

through Teacher Achievement Academies and promotes parental involvement through early childhood

support programs.

Rep. Leo Wilson also laid out her HB 610, which would reduce superintendent severance pay from one year’s

salary to six months, ensuring taxpayer dollars are used effectively in public education.

Earlier in the week, Rep. Leo Wilson laid out two additional bills in the Subcommittee on County & Regional

Government: