Spice up your Easter Sunday dinner

by Publisher
Easter is a springtime religious holiday during which faithful Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Christ is often referred to as the “Lamb of God,” many Easter celebrations feature lamb on the menu as a reflection on Christ’s sacrifice.

There are many ways to prepare lamb, but those who want to incorporate new flavors into their Easter meal can embrace some bold and flavorful offerings from Asia. “Indian Lamb Curry” from “Cooking Light Dinner’s Ready!” (Oxmoor House) from the editors of Cooking Light, is a hearty and delicious way to feed Easter guests.

Indian Lamb Curry

8 servings

2 pounds boneless leg of lamb, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 cups finely chopped white onion

2 tablespoons grated peeled fresh ginger

2 tablespoons mustard seeds

2 teaspoons garam masala

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

4 garlic cloves, minced

4 cups hot cooked basmati rice

1/2 cup plain fat-free yogurt

1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add lamb; saute 5 minutes or until browned. Remove lamb from pan; place in a 4-quart electric slow cooker.

2. Drain tomatoes, reserving juice. Place flour in a small bowl; gradually add tomato juice, stirring with a whisk until smooth. Stir tomatoes, tomato juice mixture, onion, and next seven ingredients into lamb. Cover and cook on low for 8 hours or until lamb is tender. Serve lamb curry over rice; top with yogurt, and sprinkle with cilantro. PC254787

