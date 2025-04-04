TEXAS CITY, TX – In celebration of Texas City and life in the 409-area code, Mayor Dedrick Johnson

has officially proclaimed Wednesday, April 9 as 409 Day in Texas City.

The City of Texas City will devote the day to highlighting community spirit and pride, hosting events

and offering special discounts and giveaways.

On April 9, the community can enjoy free admission at the Texas City Museum, $4.09 buckets of

balls at the range at Bayou Golf Course, a $4.09 day pass to the Lowry Fitness Center and flowers

planted in the shape of a 409 at the butterfly garden at Bay Street Park.

409 Day also coincides with another favorite Texas City tradition – the Texas City Art Festival – so

the two events are partnering up for a celebration from 5-8 p.m. at the Doyle Center. Inside the

Doyle Center, the Art Festival has its final night, with more than 1,000 works of art on display and

performances by Texas City ISD choirs. Outside, near the Phoenix Fountain, there will be the 409

Fest, with games, music, crafts, a chalk car, rock portraits, a food truck, giveaways, $40.09 animal

adoptions and more.

And it’s not just a day for the City of Texas City to highlight community spirit; it’s a day for the entire

community, and local businesses, organizations and groups are joining in on the celebration,

including:

$10 spay/neuter at Animal Alliance of Galveston County for pet owners on government

assistance

$4.09 off new activation fee, $4.09 off upgrade fees, $4.09 off any accessory at Cricket

Wireless

Wireless $40.90 cabin & air filter bundle with an oil change at Grease Monkey

$4.09 discount on any service at Sports Clips

$4.09 house margaritas and $4.09 off all made-from-scratch pizzas from 4-9 p.m. at Blue

Lagoon Bar and Grill

Lagoon Bar and Grill $4.09 protein balls at The Healthy Spot plus a special 409 Day giveaway

$4.09 sign-up fee at Species Gym ($45+ savings)