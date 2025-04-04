TEXAS CITY, TX – In celebration of Texas City and life in the 409-area code, Mayor Dedrick Johnson
has officially proclaimed Wednesday, April 9 as 409 Day in Texas City.
The City of Texas City will devote the day to highlighting community spirit and pride, hosting events
and offering special discounts and giveaways.
On April 9, the community can enjoy free admission at the Texas City Museum, $4.09 buckets of
balls at the range at Bayou Golf Course, a $4.09 day pass to the Lowry Fitness Center and flowers
planted in the shape of a 409 at the butterfly garden at Bay Street Park.
409 Day also coincides with another favorite Texas City tradition – the Texas City Art Festival – so
the two events are partnering up for a celebration from 5-8 p.m. at the Doyle Center. Inside the
Doyle Center, the Art Festival has its final night, with more than 1,000 works of art on display and
performances by Texas City ISD choirs. Outside, near the Phoenix Fountain, there will be the 409
Fest, with games, music, crafts, a chalk car, rock portraits, a food truck, giveaways, $40.09 animal
adoptions and more.
And it’s not just a day for the City of Texas City to highlight community spirit; it’s a day for the entire
community, and local businesses, organizations and groups are joining in on the celebration,
including:
- $10 spay/neuter at Animal Alliance of Galveston County for pet owners on government
assistance
- $40.09 animal adoptions at the ARC
- $4.09 off new activation fee, $4.09 off upgrade fees, $4.09 off any accessory at Cricket
Wireless
- $40.90 cabin & air filter bundle with an oil change at Grease Monkey
- $4.09 discount on any service at Sports Clips
- $4.09 house margaritas and $4.09 off all made-from-scratch pizzas from 4-9 p.m. at Blue
Lagoon Bar and Grill
- $4.09 protein balls at The Healthy Spot plus a special 409 Day giveaway
- $4.09 sign-up fee at Species Gym ($45+ savings)
- 409 Day Community Event at Trinity Baptist Church from 4:30-6:00 p.m. with drinks & treats
for the whole family, plus games & activities
- Open Gym Basketball with the Gulf Coast Mambas youth basketball from 6-8 p.m.
- 409 Day Career Fair at Workforce Solutions from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Keep checking the City of Texas City’s website for the most up-to-date list because more and
more businesses and groups in the community are joining us all the time,” said Texas City’s
Communications Director Jennifer Laird. “There are so many things I love about Texas City, but that
has to be my favorite one of all – the community spirit.”
The City said it’s not just businesses or groups that can get involved, but individuals as well.
“Get creative and have fun!,” Laird said. “Anyone and everyone can be part of 409 Day. We want
you to be! Take a picture in a 409 shirt or in the shape of a 409, or go out and enjoy some of these
409 Day specials and events and send us a photo. Just enjoy this great community that we’re all
part of, and show us how you 409.”
For more information on 409 Day, email Jennifer Laird at jlaird@texascitytx.gov.