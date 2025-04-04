Cast a Line for Student Success at COM President’s “Gone Fishing” Scholarship Gala

(Texas City, Texas) — College of the Mainland (COM) is proud to announce the Dr. Warren Nichols “Gone Fishing” Retirement Scholarship Gala on Saturday, April 26, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Doyle Center (2010 5th Ave. N., Texas City, TX). This coastal-inspired evening will celebrate Dr. Nichols’ remarkable leadership since 2017, during which he spearheaded transformative growth in student success, campus expansion and workforce development. All proceeds from the gala will benefit the Dr. Nichols Scholarship Fund, established to provide financial support to students pursuing higher education.

“Dr. Nichols has been more than a leader—he’s been a friend and champion for students, faculty and the entire COM community,” said Don Gartman, COM Board of Trustees chairman. “His passion for education and commitment to student success have made a real difference, and we’re grateful for everything he’s done. This Gala is our way of saying thank you and ensuring that his impact continues through the scholarship fund, helping future students achieve their dreams.”

Guests will enjoy an evening of fine dining, entertainment and a live auction featuring exclusive experiences, including:

A 7-night stay at a stunning condo in Freeport, Grand Bahama Island

A luxurious vacation at Villa Pez Vela in Isla Mujeres, Mexico

An extreme dove hunting package at Caraguay Ranch in Argentina

A Gulf Coast fishing adventure

A Galveston Bay fishing trip

A fish dinner for 25 people with all the trimmings

A crawfish feast for 15

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, each offering unique benefits and visibility for businesses and organizations. Individual tickets are priced at $200. To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, please visit www.com.edu/gala

For more information, please contact Tige Cornelius, Executive Director of the COM Foundation & Institutional Advancement, at tcornelius@com.edu or (409) 933-9421.

Photo: Graphic Flyer for Dr. Warren Nichols “Gone Fishing” Retirement Scholarship Gala

