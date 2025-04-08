Home NewsCommunityRecipes Simple spare ribs to satisfy your craving for barbecue
Recipes

Simple spare ribs to satisfy your craving for barbecue

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

The aroma of barbecue is hard to resist and the flavor is even better.

Barbecue is an art form, as that enticing aroma and undeniable flavor is truly a labor of love. But even novices can try their hands at barbecue and end up with delicious results. For those who want to craft their own barbecue concoctions, this recipe for “Barbecue Spare Ribs” from Lines+Angles is easily followed, and the finished product is undeniably flavorful.

Barbecue Spare Ribs

Makes 6 servings

2 tablespoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black peppercorns

6 lbs. spare ribs, racks cleaned and trimmed

13 ounces barbecue sauce, low sugar, if possible

1 ounce flat-leaf parsley, torn

1. Stir together the paprika, cayenne, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl.

2. Thoroughly rub the spice mix into the rib racks. Place in a shallow dish, cover and chill for at least 8 hours.

3. After chilling, remove the ribs from the fridge. Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to about 300 F.

4. Cook the ribs on the grill, covered with a lid, until the meat is tender and pulls away from the bone, about 2 hours.

5. As the ribs cook, periodically brush them with some barbecue sauce, reserving any unused sauce.

6. When ready, remove the ribs from the grill and let them rest under aluminum foil for at least 10 minutes.

7. After resting, brush the ribs with any reserved barbecue sauce before cutting and serving with a garnish of parsley. PC255861

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Spice up your Easter Sunday dinner

Pecans add the perfect finishing touch

Homemade pasta makes for flavorful comfort food

Warm up with a good breakfast

Slow-cooked beef stew makes an ideal cold weather comfort food

Homemade pasta makes for flavorful comfort food

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close