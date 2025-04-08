Simple spare ribs to satisfy your craving for barbecue

The aroma of barbecue is hard to resist and the flavor is even better.

Barbecue is an art form, as that enticing aroma and undeniable flavor is truly a labor of love. But even novices can try their hands at barbecue and end up with delicious results. For those who want to craft their own barbecue concoctions, this recipe for “Barbecue Spare Ribs” from Lines+Angles is easily followed, and the finished product is undeniably flavorful.

Barbecue Spare Ribs

Makes 6 servings

2 tablespoons paprika

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons garlic powder

1 tablespoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black peppercorns

6 lbs. spare ribs, racks cleaned and trimmed

13 ounces barbecue sauce, low sugar, if possible

1 ounce flat-leaf parsley, torn

1. Stir together the paprika, cayenne, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a mixing bowl.

2. Thoroughly rub the spice mix into the rib racks. Place in a shallow dish, cover and chill for at least 8 hours.

3. After chilling, remove the ribs from the fridge. Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to about 300 F.

4. Cook the ribs on the grill, covered with a lid, until the meat is tender and pulls away from the bone, about 2 hours.

5. As the ribs cook, periodically brush them with some barbecue sauce, reserving any unused sauce.

6. When ready, remove the ribs from the grill and let them rest under aluminum foil for at least 10 minutes.

7. After resting, brush the ribs with any reserved barbecue sauce before cutting and serving with a garnish of parsley. PC255861