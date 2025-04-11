The Texas City High School girls soccer team left their mark on the all-District 20-5A teams, with head coach Victor Barragan named as coach of the year after leading the Stingarees to the postseason. Those named were:
First Team All-District:
Emily Perez – Co-Midfielder of the Year
Abigail Eppes
Taylor Hood
Second Team All-District:
Jadyn Lampe
Melanie Surovik
Evangeline Tinney
Honorable Mention:
Randi Henderson
Rosy Lerma
Jayde De La Garza
Academic All-District:
Taylor Hood
Melanie Surovik
Randi Henderson
Kylee Briones
Genesis Lara
Alyssa Guerra
Rachel Kushner
Kelis Lewis
Diana Morales
Abigail Quintero