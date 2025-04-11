Home Education SAM HOUSTON CHAPTER DAR SCHOLARSHIP AWARDS
Sam Houston Chapter Scholarships for 2025 were presented to recipients at our April 5, 2025, meeting held at St. Thomas The Apostle Episcopal Church.

Applications  from eighteen regional school seniors were submitted to the Sam Houston Chapter Scholarship Committee.

DAR scholarship committee chair, Becky Miles introduced the students who won. Tien Hoang, a student at Clear Brook High School in Friendswood who plans to attend University of Houston to study biology and Miss Shahmeen Dhukka, a student at Clear Springs High School in League City who plans to study Finance and eventually business law were the winners of $1,000 scholarships this year.  Congratulations to the students and families.

Pictured: Jennifer Ferguson, Shahmeen Dhukka, Sue Clements, Becky Miles, JK Langlois and Tien Hoang

