Where Business Meets the Fairway: Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce

by Ruth Ann Ruiz
Golf tournament set for May 19

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It’s no secret that some of the best business deals are made on the golf course. In fact, studies show that more than 40% of executives say they’ve closed a deal while playing golf. This spring, business leaders, decision-makers, and golf enthusiasts will gather for a day of networking, competition, and camaraderie at the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 36th Annual Golf Tournament on Monday, May 19, 2025, at Moody Gardens Golf Course, 1700 Syndor Lane.

With more than 200 golfers expected to attend, the tournament welcomes players of all skill levels for 18 holes filled with opportunities to connect, engage, and win big prizes. The event attracts chamber members, legislators, and influential business leaders from across the region, making it an ideal setting to entertain clients, reward employees, and promote your brand in a relaxed, informal environment.

“This tournament is more than just a game—it’s where business relationships are built,” said Gina M. Spagnola, president and CEO of the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce. “Whether you’re looking to close a deal, meet potential clients, or simply treat your team to a well-deserved day on the green, this is the perfect event to do it.”

Registration includes breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The top teams will be recognized during the awards ceremony, rounding out a day filled with business, competition, and fun. 

For registration and sponsorship opportunities, contact Lindsay Touchy at ltouchy@galvestonchamber.com, call (409) 763-5326, or visit www.GalvestonChamber.com.

