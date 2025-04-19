Hoppin’ Good Time at La Marque’s Easter Eggstravaganza Scramble!

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Easter spirit was in full bloom this past Saturday, April 12, as families from across the area flocked to Mac McGaffey Highland Bayou Park for the City of La Marque’s annual Easter Eggstravaganza Scramble.

The park was buzzing with excitement! Kids of all ages dashed through grassy fields during the egg scramble, which was divided into age groups (0–3, 4–7, and 8–12) to ensure everyone got in on the fun. Baskets were filled, and so were hearts.

Adding to the festivities, the Easter Bunny himself made a special appearance, delighting kids and grown-ups alike with free photo ops. It was a picture-perfect moment for many families who walked away with both memories and snapshots to cherish.

There were light refreshments for all to enjoy, while the talented team from the La Marque Public Library offered creative face painting that had kids looking even more festive. Councilman James Ross was also on hand, showing off his balloon-twisting skills and handing out fun balloon art that brought even more smiles to the crowd.

Every bit of the fun was free for all the children and their families to enjoy. This was due to the generous sponsorship of Texas First Bank.

“Their continued support of community events like this one helped make the day extra special for La Marque families,” commented city staff.

From laughter to bunny hugs, this year’s Easter Eggstravaganza Scramble was a huge success—and a wonderful reminder of the joy that comes from community gatherings.