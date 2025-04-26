Home NewsCommunityEvents Texas City Museum invites kids and families with disabilities to a special evening of history and discovery
Events

Texas City Museum invites kids and families with disabilities to a special evening of history and discovery

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

TEXAS CITY, TX – On Saturday, April 26, the Texas City Museum will host an Adaptive Recreation
Evening from 4-6 p.m. for the entire community, particularly visitors with disabilities.
Guests are invited to enjoy free admission as they are treated to a guided tour through more than
30,000 square feet filled with Texas history. Noise-reduction headphones will be available.
A few of the exhibits at the museum include 1947 Texas City Disaster films, photographs and
artifacts; City Founding: Texas City from the beginning to the present; a Dahlgren Cannon from the
U.S.S. Westfield; a history of the First Aero Squadron and the beginning of the US Airforce; a tribute
to renowned musician Charles Brown; and much more.
Plus, there’s a Children’s Discovery Room, a display of Texas City Schools and memorabilia from
them, and a history of industry and development.
And as a special bonus, the second floor of the museum will also be open. It’s full of model trains
and elaborate scenes, where guests of all ages can delight in watching things speed by, fly by and
whirl around.
There is also a temporary exhibit on display during the month of April to commemorate the
anniversary of the 1947 Texas City Disaster that guests will have access to, and a crafting area will
be open as well.
One lucky guest at the Adaptive Recreation Evening will also win a free one-year membership to the
Texas City Museum in a special raffle held during the event.
“Adaptive recreation is all about creating programs and activities that are inclusive for everyone,
including individuals with disabilities,” said Recreation & Tourism Director Nicole Miller. “We want
to ensure that everyone in our community has opportunities to participate, connect, and have fun.”
The Texas City Museum is located at 409 6th Street N. For more information, please visit the City of
Texas City’s website at www.texascitytx.gov.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

College of the Mainland to Host Groundbreaking of Library & Learning Center...

COM Hosts Eleventh Annual Academic Symposium

Clouds Part for Easter Mass in Galveston with Archbishop Vásquez

A New Historical Marker:  The Japanese Settlers’ Section of Fairview Cemetery

Nothing is Bringing Down Holy Rosary’s Roof — Except Maybe the Music

Hoppin’ Good Time at La Marque’s Easter Eggstravaganza Scramble!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close