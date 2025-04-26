Texas City Museum invites kids and families with disabilities to a special evening of history and discovery

TEXAS CITY, TX – On Saturday, April 26, the Texas City Museum will host an Adaptive Recreation

Evening from 4-6 p.m. for the entire community, particularly visitors with disabilities.

Guests are invited to enjoy free admission as they are treated to a guided tour through more than

30,000 square feet filled with Texas history. Noise-reduction headphones will be available.

A few of the exhibits at the museum include 1947 Texas City Disaster films, photographs and

artifacts; City Founding: Texas City from the beginning to the present; a Dahlgren Cannon from the

U.S.S. Westfield; a history of the First Aero Squadron and the beginning of the US Airforce; a tribute

to renowned musician Charles Brown; and much more.

Plus, there’s a Children’s Discovery Room, a display of Texas City Schools and memorabilia from

them, and a history of industry and development.

And as a special bonus, the second floor of the museum will also be open. It’s full of model trains

and elaborate scenes, where guests of all ages can delight in watching things speed by, fly by and

whirl around.

There is also a temporary exhibit on display during the month of April to commemorate the

anniversary of the 1947 Texas City Disaster that guests will have access to, and a crafting area will

be open as well.

One lucky guest at the Adaptive Recreation Evening will also win a free one-year membership to the

Texas City Museum in a special raffle held during the event.

“Adaptive recreation is all about creating programs and activities that are inclusive for everyone,

including individuals with disabilities,” said Recreation & Tourism Director Nicole Miller. “We want

to ensure that everyone in our community has opportunities to participate, connect, and have fun.”

The Texas City Museum is located at 409 6th Street N. For more information, please visit the City of

Texas City’s website at www.texascitytx.gov.