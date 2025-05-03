House Science, Space and Technology Advances Weber’s Next Generation Pipeline Research and Development Act

Washington, D.C. – The Science, Space and Technology Committee advanced the Next Generation Pipeline Research and Development Act, led by U.S. Reps. Randy Weber (TX-14) and Deborah Ross (NC-2), to strengthens public-private partnerships, increases federal research, development, and demonstration related to the evolution of next-generation pipeline systems, and modernizes existing infrastructure. Weber and Ross introduced the legislation on April 3, 2025. Weber also previous introduced the bill in the 118th Congress, where it passed the U.S. House by a vote of 373-41 on September 24, 2024. “I’m proud that the Science, Space, and Technology Committee advanced this commonsense, bipartisan bill to strengthen the backbone of America’s energy infrastructure,” said Rep. Weber. “As we continue unlocking our God-given energy resources, it’s critical that we also invest in the research and development needed to modernize over a million miles of pipeline that keep the lights on, fuel our vehicles, and power American manufacturing. This bill has earned broad, bipartisan support—both now and in the last Congress—and I strongly urge my colleagues to back it when it comes to the House floor. ”Highlights of the Next Generation Pipeline Research and Development Act: Authorizing the Secretary of Energy, in coordination with the Secretary of Transportation, the Director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Secretary of Interior, and others, to establish a demonstration initiative and joint research and development program for low-to mid-technology readiness level research projects to achieve deployment. Creating a National Pipeline Modernization Center at the Department of Energy, which will foster collaboration with industry and stakeholders to commercialize cost-effective products and procedures. Conducting a program at NIST of measurement research, development, demonstration, and standardization to ensure the integrity of pipeline facilities and ensure their safety, security, efficiency, sustainability, and resilience.