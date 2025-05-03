Land Commissioner Buckingham Celebrates Success of GLO’s Texas Coastal Roundup and Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coastwide Cleanup 

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is pleased to announce that the Texas General Land Office’s (GLO) 2025 Texas Coastal Roundup and Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coastwide Cleanup were immensely successful for the South Padre Island community and across the Texas coast. Both events took place on Saturday, April 26, 2025 and included thousands of volunteers and attendees.

“As a proud Texan who spent over a decade living on our coast, I am thrilled to be able to give back to our beautiful beaches and coastal communities through the GLO’s Texas Coastal Roundup and Adopt-A-Beach Coastwide Spring Cleanup,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “Last Saturday, nearly 5,000 Adopt-A-Beach volunteers across the coast rolled up their sleeves and got to work, removing more than 53,000 pounds of trash. Later that day, at the Texas Coastal Roundup, the GLO and more than 30 coastal organizations from around South Texas joined forces to educate hundreds of attendees about our work to protect the coast and those who call it home. I want to thank all the wonderful sponsors who helped make these crucial events possible. Together, Texans will safeguard our coast for future generations to enjoy.”

The Texas General Land Office’s (GLO) Coastal Resources Team hosted the 2025 Texas Coastal Round-Up at Isla Blanca Park on South Padre Island. The event was filled with educational opportunities and fun activities for all ages, including face painting, music, and door prizes for the 500 attendees.

More than 30 organizations around South Texas brought various exhibit items, including a robot dog provided by Texas A&M-Kingsville’s Environmental Engineering department, a Mobi-Chair, and other life-saving devices from the Cameron County Parks Department’s Beach Patrol. Also on hand were some native coastal plants from the Coastal Transplants organization and a watershed model from the GLO’s Texas Beach Watch program.

Across the 21 locations along the coast, 4,958 Adopt-A-Beach volunteers removed an astounding 53,002 pounds of trash from Texas beaches on Saturday. During the 2025 Adopt-A-Beach Spring Coastwide Cleanup, volunteers also surpassed the significant milestone of cleaning over 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches since the program started in 1986.

This year’s sponsors include Valero, SLB, ExxonMobil, Texas Coastal Management Program, NOAA, Wild Spirit Wild Places, SESCO Cement, and MTC Management and Training Corporation.

The next Adopt-A-Beach coastwide cleanup is set for September 20, 2025.

The Adopt-A-Beach program began in the fall of 1986 when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash. Since then, nearly 600,000 Texas Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have picked up more than 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches.