Rep. Weber Introduces Police Officers Protecting Children Act

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Reps. Randy Weber (TX-14) and August Pfluger (TX-11) introduced the Police Officers Protecting Children Act to allow qualified law enforcement officers and retired law enforcement officers to carry a concealed firearm in a school zone. Senator Tim Sheehy (R- MT) introduced the companion bill in the U.S. Senate.

“In Southeast Texas, we know that evil people do evil things, and in 2018 the unimaginable happened at Santa Fe High School, leaving ten people dead,” said Rep. Weber. “There is absolutely no reason we should prevent trained professionals—our law enforcement heroes—from stepping up to protect our children. This bill is about empowering those who are ready and able to respond in a crisis.”

“Our children deserve to feel safe every time they step into a classroom,” said Rep. Pfluger. “The Police Officers Protecting Children Act would empower qualified law enforcement officers to carry concealed firearms within school zones, ensuring they can act quickly to safeguard students during emergencies. As a father of three school-aged daughters, I send my girls to school each morning with the hope that they are protected and secure, and this legislation will help me and parents across the country have greater peace of mind. I am honored to partner with Congressman Weber and Senator Sheehy to reintroduce this commonsense legislation.”

Read the bill here.

The legislation is cosponsored by U.S. Representatives: Rep. Don Bacon (NE-02), Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY-24), Rep. Jim Baird (IN-04), and Andrew Clyde (GA-09)

