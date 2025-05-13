Cozy up to some country cooking

Country cooking means different things to different people. For many, it is the comfort foods they grew up with. From fried chicken to mac and cheese to meatloaf, there are plenty of dishes that fall under the country cooking umbrella. But a pot of chicken and dumplings may be one of the most popular and recognizable country cooking staples.

Chicken and dumplings is flavorful, feeds a crowd and appeals to everyone from adults to children. This recipe for “Quick Chicken and Dumplin’s” from “Lord Honey Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist” (Pelican Publishing) by Chef Jason Smith speeds up the process of making traditional chicken and dumplings with the use of rotisserie chicken.

Quick Chicken and Dumplin’s

Serves 4

1 rotisserie chicken

1 32-ounce box chicken broth

2 cans cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup butter

1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper

Dumplin’s

21/2 cups biscuit mix

4 tablespoons, butter, melted

1/3 cup whole milk

1/3 cup chicken broth

Chopped fresh parsley

Pull the chicken off the bone and cut into cubes.

In a large Dutch oven, add the chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, and butter. Turn to medium heat, and bring to a slow boil. Then add the pepper and chicken. Bring to a full boil.

In a mixing bowl, stir the dumplin’s ingredients until combined; the dough should be the texture of drop biscuits.

When broth is boiling, drop dough into broth using a teaspoon. Make sure to use all the dough; you may have to push the dough around to find spots.

Once all of the dough is in, put on lid and reduce heat to low. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer chicken and dumplin’s to a serving dish, and sprinkle with chopped parsley.

Tip: Never stir dumplings. Always push them; this keeps them from breaking up. PC256918