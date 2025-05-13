Home NewsCommunityRecipes Cozy up to some country cooking
Recipes

Cozy up to some country cooking

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

Country cooking means different things to different people. For many, it is the comfort foods they grew up with. From fried chicken to mac and cheese to meatloaf, there are plenty of dishes that fall under the country cooking umbrella. But a pot of chicken and dumplings may be one of the most popular and recognizable country cooking staples.

Chicken and dumplings is flavorful, feeds a crowd and appeals to everyone from adults to children. This recipe for “Quick Chicken and Dumplin’s” from “Lord Honey Traditional Southern Recipes with a Country Bling Twist” (Pelican Publishing) by Chef Jason Smith speeds up the process of making traditional chicken and dumplings with the use of rotisserie chicken.

Quick Chicken and Dumplin’s

Serves 4

1 rotisserie chicken

1 32-ounce box chicken broth

2 cans cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup butter

1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper

Dumplin’s

21/2 cups biscuit mix

4 tablespoons, butter, melted

1/3 cup whole milk

1/3 cup chicken broth

Chopped fresh parsley

Pull the chicken off the bone and cut into cubes.

In a large Dutch oven, add the chicken broth, cream of chicken soup, and butter. Turn to medium heat, and bring to a slow boil. Then add the pepper and chicken. Bring to a full boil.

In a mixing bowl, stir the dumplin’s ingredients until combined; the dough should be the texture of drop biscuits.

When broth is boiling, drop dough into broth using a teaspoon. Make sure to use all the dough; you may have to push the dough around to find spots.

Once all of the dough is in, put on lid and reduce heat to low. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer chicken and dumplin’s to a serving dish, and sprinkle with chopped parsley.

Tip: Never stir dumplings. Always push them; this keeps them from breaking up. PC256918

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Whip up a quick pasta salad with ingredients fresh from the garden

A French standard offers a unique way to prepare beef

Expand your burger skills this barbecue season

Lighten up dinnertime with cod

Simple spare ribs to satisfy your craving for barbecue

Spice up your Easter Sunday dinner

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close