Home News President Trump proclaimed May 2025 to be National Foster Care Month
News

President Trump proclaimed May 2025 to be National Foster Care Month

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments
President Trump proclaimed May 2025 to be National Foster Care Month asking “all Americans to find ways to support children and youth in foster care, and to recognize the invaluable contributions of foster parents and other caregivers.” For decades, Texas has had a turbulent history with foster care culminating in a 2015 U.S. District Court decision in which the judge declared that the system violated the constitutional rights of Texas children. Since then, the legislature has passed many successful reforms that have decreased removals, lowered incidents of abuse and neglect, and, most importantly, prioritized keeping families intact. While the improvements have been nothing short of dramatic, there is still some work to do. Rep. James Frank has proposed HB 2789 which would remove bureaucratic hurdles that make it difficult for Texans to serve as foster and adoptive families. Senator Kevin Sparks has introduced SB 855 which would improve timely access to specialized medical and mental health care for foster children. From building a network of community-based care providers to strengthening parental rights, Texas has revolutionized its foster care system to protect children and give them the start they need to succeed in life. As the president aptly notes, “Foster families help every child realize their worth and inherent value, instilling them with the courage, character, and confidence to achieve their American Dream.  We are incredibly grateful for their compassion and selfless dedication to protecting our Nation’s most precious treasure.” Brian Phillips Chief Communications Officer

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

Texas Legislature Unanimously Passes HB 2001 to End Bid-Rigging Corruption in Texas

Less than a week remains in legislative session

Texas House and Senate Pass Bail Reform Package

Lawmakers agree on $8 billion school funding package

Texas Legislature Passes Key Disaster Tax Reform Bill to Protect Taxpayers from...

Representative Terri Leo Wilson Applauds Passage of HB 4 and SB 17...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close