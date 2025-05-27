President Trump proclaimed May 2025 to be National Foster Care Month asking “all Americans to find ways to support children and youth in foster care, and to recognize the invaluable contributions of foster parents and other caregivers.” For decades, Texas has had a turbulent history with foster care culminating in a 2015 U.S. District Court decision in which the judge declared that the system violated the constitutional rights of Texas children. Since then, the legislature has passed many successful reforms that have decreased removals, lowered incidents of abuse and neglect, and, most importantly, prioritized keeping families intact. While the improvements have been nothing short of dramatic, there is still some work to do. Rep. James Frank has proposed HB 2789 which would remove bureaucratic hurdles that make it difficult for Texans to serve as foster and adoptive families. Senator Kevin Sparks has introduced SB 855 which would improve timely access to specialized medical and mental health care for foster children. From building a network of community-based care providers to strengthening parental rights, Texas has revolutionized its foster care system to protect children and give them the start they need to succeed in life. As the president aptly notes, “Foster families help every child realize their worth and inherent value, instilling them with the courage, character, and confidence to achieve their American Dream. We are incredibly grateful for their compassion and selfless dedication to protecting our Nation’s most precious treasure.” Brian Phillips Chief Communications Officer