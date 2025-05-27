Home NewsCommunityRecipes Sizzling seafood is a summertime staple
Sizzling seafood is a summertime staple

It’s grilling season, and people are on the lookout for delicious recipes they can easily cook outdoors. Many fall back on tried-and-true favorites because they may be apprehensive about grilling with new ingredients. But grilling is more than just burgers and steaks. In fact, seafood is a great option for the grill, and it cooks up in a snap.

The following recipe for “Grilled Striper with Cactus and Black Beans” from “Jon Bonnell’s Texas Favorites” (Gibbs Smith) is a great seafood dish to grill up this summer.

Grilled Striper with Cactus and Black Beans

Serves 4

4 fillets wild striped bass, approximately 8 ounces each

1 teaspoon southwestern blend rub

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 cactus paddles (called nopales in Mexican markets)

3 cups Bacon-Laced Black Beans (see below)

1 lemon

Clean the fish well, removing any bones and scales, and pat dry. Dust each fillet with the rub, then brush each with canola oil just before grilling. Grill over high heat for 3 to 4 minutes on each side until the fish is cooked through. The time may vary, depending on your grill.

Clean the cactus paddles well with a sharp knife, removing any small needles. Grill the cactus over high heat, just tossing it right onto the grill bars – no oil, no seasonings. Once the cactus begins to bubble slightly, turn over and season with a sprinkle of the rub. As soon as both sides are lightly charred and the cactus is bubbling inside, it’s ready to serve. Pull the cactus from the grill and cut into strips. Line a platter with a layer of the cactus and top with the black beans; then lay the grilled striper on top. Finish with a squeeze of fresh lemon and serve.

Bacon-Laced Black Beans

Serves 8 to 10

1 pound black turtle beans, rinsed under cold water

1 large yellow onion, diced and divided

4 strips bacon, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

11/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Place the beans and half of the chopped onion in a saucepot with just enough cold water to cover. Soak in the fridge overnight, then simmer for approximately 1 hour (do not drain), just until the beans become soft. Strain the liquid into a separate bowl and keep it for later.

In a separate pot, render the bacon, then add the remaining onion and the garlic. Sauté until the onion has softened; then pour the beans and 1 cup of their cooking liquid into the pot. Puree the mix with a stick blender until smooth. PC257000

