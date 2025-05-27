Texas Legislature Unanimously Passes HB 2001 to End Bid-Rigging Corruption in Texas

HB 2001 Dramatically Increases Misdemeanors to Felonies to Crack Down on Bid-Rigging Fraud

The Bill by Rep. Meyers and Senate Sponsor Bettencourt now Heads to Governor Abbotts Desk!

Austin, TX — In a strong bipartisan show of support, the Texas Legislature has unanimously passed

House Bill 2001 (HB 2001) with a 31–0 vote in the Senate and 145–0 in the House. Authored by Rep.

Morgan Meyer (R–University Park) and sponsored by Sen. Paul Bettencourt (R–Houston) in the

Senate, the bill aims to end bid-rigging, a corrupt practice where individuals or companies collude to

manipulate public contract bids in Texas, often involving government contracts. The bill now heads to

Governor Greg Abbott’s desk to be signed into law.

“This bill increases misdemeanor penalties to felonies to crackdown on statewide bid-rigging

contract fraud.” said Senator Bettencourt, who authored the identical Senate companion SB 3041.

HB 2001 is a response to recent bid-rigging scandals in part by high-profile cases, which included a

$40 million bid-rigging scandal in Harris County where charges were later dropped by District Attorney

Sean Teare. Texas Ranger Maj. Jeff Wolfe later testified in the Senate Committee on Criminal Justice,

the investigation remains open and cited the need for a longer window to pursue complex cases.

During the hearing, Montgomery District Attorney Brett Ligon and Fort Bend District Attorney Brian

Middleton provided strong testimony in support, calling the current laws outdated and ineffective,

stating: “it is violated every day at the federal, state, and local level”, HB 2001 is a “disincentive

for corruption.” With bipartisan support from Sen. Borris Miles: “a great bill that is much needed”.

Author of the bill, Rep. Meyers added: “The people of Texas expect and deserve integrity from their

public servants and elected officials. HB 2001 ensures that if you break this trust by using official

information for personal financial gain you will face appropriate consequences. I want to thank

Senator Bettencourt for sponsoring this piece of legislation and sending it to the Governor’s desk.”

HB 2001:

Establishes tiered felony penalties for misuse of official information based on financial gain:

o 3rd-degree felony if the gain is <$150,000

o 2nd-degree felony for $150,000–$300,000

o 1st-degree felony for gains of $300,000 or more

Eliminates the Class C misdemeanor loophole for public servants who coerce others into

suppressing misuse of information

“HB 2001 ensures public officials cant misuse their positions for bid-rigging multimillion-dollar

contracts any longer!” Senator Bettencourt concluded.

The bill is to be signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott and will take effect on September 1, 2025.