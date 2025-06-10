Home NewsRep. Terri Leo Wilson Celebrates Major Legislative Wins for House District 23
Rep. Terri Leo Wilson Celebrates Major Legislative Wins for House District 23

Austin, TX – State Representative Terri Leo Wilson is proud to report the passage of 15 bills, including 12
House Bills and 3 House Concurrent Resolutions, delivering results that reflect her deep commitment to
education reform, local governance, public safety, and conservative values.

  • HB 100: Relating to the purchase, adoption, and use of instructional materials by public schools.
  • HB 554: Relating to the sale of fireworks on and before the Juneteenth holiday.
  • HB 654: Relating to the dismissal of a criminal charge related to the illegal hunting of certain deer;
    authorizing fees.
  • HB 721: Relating to the applicability of certain laws requiring health care cost disclosures by health
    benefit plan issuers and administrators.
  • HB 1868: Relating to a study on changes to performance tier funding for dual credit or dual enrollment
    courses under the public junior college state finance program and the capacity of the state’s workforce to
    teach dual credit or dual enrollment courses.
  • HB 3254: Relating to the eligibility of members of the State Board of Education and their dependents to
    participate in the state employees group benefits program.
  • SB 65: Relating to the adoption of uniform rules for hours of work for certain county employees.
  • SB 204: Relating to a handbook on parental rights in education and training requirements on parental
    rights in education for a member of the board of trustees of a school district.
  • SB 207: Relating to excused absences from public school for certain students to attend mental health
    care appointments.
  • SB 823: Relating to labeling and representation of imported shrimp; authorizing an administrative
    penalty.
  • SB 1241: Relating to the consideration of college entrance examinations for admission to certain public
    institutions of higher education and a study by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board
    regarding those examinations.
  • SB 1207: Relating to instruction on adoption in the parenting and paternity awareness program in public
    schools.
  • HCR 6: Designating Galveston as the official Juneteenth Capital of Texas for a 10-year period ending in
    2035.
  • HCR 12: Designating September as Deaf Awareness Month for a 10-year period ending in 2035.
  • HCR 50: Designating Galveston as the official Mardi Gras Capital of Texas for a 10-year period ending
    in 2035.
    Supporting the Republican Party of Texas Platform
    Rep. Terri Leo Wilson was a steadfast conservative in advancing 36 Republican Party of Texas platform bills
    by joint authoring, co-authoring, and voting in favor of each. She also authored one of the most important
    priorities of the session: HB 100, which promotes parent choice and reform in Texas public education.
  • HB 14 Relating to support for the development of the nuclear energy industry.
  • HB 119: Relating to the registration as a lobbyist of persons who engage in certain lobbying activities on
    behalf of a foreign adversary and to prohibitions on the receipt of compensation related to those
    lobbying activities; providing a civil penalty.
  • HB 1586: Relating to an exemption from required immunizations for school enrollment.
  • HB 1661: Relating to election supplies and the conduct of elections; creating criminal offenses;
    increasing criminal penalties.
  • HB 2963: Relating to diagnosis, maintenance, and repair of certain digital electronic equipment.
  • HB 3228: Relating to the inclusion of certain provisions in lease agreements for wind or solar power
    facilities.
  • HB 3441: Relating to the liability of vaccine manufacturers that advertise a harmful vaccine.
  • HB 3809: Relating to the removal of battery energy storage facilities.
  • HB 3824: Relating to fire safety standards and emergency operations plans for the operation of battery
    energy storage facilities; providing administrative penalties.
  • HB 4076: Relating to prohibiting organ transplant recipient discrimination on the basis of vaccination
    status.
  • HB 4535: Relating to COVID-19 vaccine administration requirements.
  • HB 4623: Relating to liability of public schools and professional school employees for sexual
    misconduct involving students.
  • SB 6: Relating to the planning for, interconnection and operation of, and costs related to providing
    service for certain electrical loads and to the generation of electric power by a water supply or sewer
    service corporation.
  • SB 12: Relating to parental rights in public education, to certain public school requirements and
    prohibitions regarding instruction, diversity, equity, and inclusion duties, and social transitioning, and to
    student clubs at public schools.
  • SB 13: Relating to a school district’s library materials and catalog, the establishment of local school
    library advisory councils, and parental rights regarding public school library catalogs and access by the
    parent’s child to library materials.
  • SB 20: Relating to the creation of the criminal offense of possession, promotion, or production of certain
    obscene visual material appearing to depict a child.
  • SB 25: Relating to health and nutrition standards to promote healthy living, including requirements for
    food labeling, primary and secondary education, higher education, and continuing education for certain
    health care professionals; authorizing a civil penalty.
  • SB 75: Relating to the resilience of the electric grid and certain municipalities.
  • SB 379: Relating to prohibiting the purchase of sweetened drinks and candy under the supplemental
    nutrition assistance program.
  • SB 412: Relating to defenses to prosecution for certain offenses involving material or conduct that is
    obscene or otherwise harmful to children.
  • SB 888: Relating to the attorney general’s defense of a district or county attorney against certain lawsuits
    in federal court.

