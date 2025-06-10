LEAGUE CITY, TX — James Richard Claywell, CPA, CVA passed away on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Richard was born June 30, 1949 in Moberly Missouri to parents James Edward Claywell and Dorothy Agnus (Curry) Claywell. He is preceded in death by his son Ritchie Claywell, his parents, and his brother, Randy Claywell, Survivors include his wife Ethel Anna Claywell, his beloved dog Cody, his sister Melany James and several cousins, nieces and nephews,

Richard was a 1968 graduate of Texas City High School, graduated college and received his CPA license in 1983. A dedicated professional in the field of business valuation and forensic accounting, serving clients in Houston, Texas, and beyond since 1985. His commitment to integrity and excellence earned him a respected reputation among legal and business communities. Richard achieved many licenses through the years including JCVS, CPA, ABV, ASA, CVA, MAFF, CFD, ABAR, CVGA, JCVAS-A, MBV as well as serving as chairman of The International Association of Certified Valuation Specialists. His passion for his work was matched only by his love for his family and his unwavering dedication to his country.

A proud Vietnam veteran, Richard served courageously as a Dustoff medic—risking his life to save others in combat. His service remained a deep source of pride throughout his life and the crew of Dust Off #236 remained some of his most cherished and loyal friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 14th at the South Shore Resort and Conference Center at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mission 22 or the La Marque Memorial VFW Post 8248,

Richard’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched with his professionalism, kindness, and patriotism. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.