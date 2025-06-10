Home NewsCommunityObituaryJames Richard Claywell, CPA, CVA
Obituary

James Richard Claywell, CPA, CVA

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comments

LEAGUE CITY, TX — James Richard Claywell, CPA, CVA passed away on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Richard was born June 30, 1949 in Moberly Missouri to parents James Edward Claywell and Dorothy Agnus (Curry) Claywell. He is preceded in death by his son Ritchie Claywell, his parents, and his brother, Randy Claywell, Survivors include his wife Ethel Anna Claywell, his beloved dog Cody, his sister Melany James and several cousins, nieces and nephews,

Richard was a 1968 graduate of Texas City High School, graduated college and received his CPA license in 1983. A dedicated professional in the field of business valuation and forensic accounting, serving clients in Houston, Texas, and beyond since 1985. His commitment to integrity and excellence earned him a respected reputation among legal and business communities. Richard achieved many licenses through the years including JCVS, CPA, ABV, ASA, CVA, MAFF, CFD, ABAR, CVGA, JCVAS-A, MBV as well as serving as chairman of The International Association of Certified Valuation Specialists. His passion for his work was matched only by his love for his family and his unwavering dedication to his country.

A proud Vietnam veteran, Richard served courageously as a Dustoff medic—risking his life to save others in combat. His service remained a deep source of pride throughout his life and the crew of Dust Off #236 remained some of his most cherished and loyal friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday June 14th at the South Shore Resort and Conference Center at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mission 22 or the La Marque Memorial VFW Post 8248,

Richard’s legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched with his professionalism, kindness, and patriotism. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 46 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper. Contact David at publisher@thepostnewspaper.net or 409-943-4265.

You may also like

In Our Prayers 

Rickey E. Day Obituary

In Our Prayers 

In Our Prayers 

In Our Prayers 

In Our Prayers 

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close