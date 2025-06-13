City of Galveston appoints Heather Morris as City Marshal

Home NewsCity of Galveston appoints Heather Morris as City Marshal
by Ruth Ann Ruiz
By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The City of Galveston is pleased to announce the appointment of Heather Morris as the new City Marshal. Morris was selected from a competitive pool of six highly-qualified candidates, all with extensive law enforcement backgrounds.

As City Marshal, she will oversee code enforcement, ground transportation enforcement, wrecker contracts, golf cart permitting and parking operations, among other duties. The City Marshal manages several employees, including the deputy city marshals and parking enforcement team, and works closely with the public.

Morris began her law enforcement career with the Houston Police Department, where she served for more than 20 years and rose to the rank of Assistant Chief. During that time, she supported the City of Galveston during major public events such as Mardi Gras and the Lone Star Rally. She also played critical roles in emergency response during weather-related disasters, including Hurricanes Ike and Harvey.

After retiring from Houston, Morris continued to serve in leadership roles in other major metropolitan areas, including as Deputy Chief for the City of Miami and most recently as Interim Deputy Chief and Interim Chief of Police for the Aurora, Colorado Police Department.

“Heather Morris brings a tremendous level of experience and professionalism to the role,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said. “We are excited to welcome her to Galveston and confident she will serve our community well.”

Morris will officially assume her duties as City Marshal on June 16, 2025.

