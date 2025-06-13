The Friendswood girls’ lacrosse team was recently honored at the FISD administration building after a season that saw the Mustangs finish third in state. Eight of the 13 players on the Mustangs’ roster were freshmen, giving the program an excellent foundation to build upon this season’s success.
Friendswood girls’ lacrosse team was recently honored at the FISD administration
37
The Friendswood girls’ lacrosse team was recently honored at the FISD administration building after a season that saw the Mustangs finish third in state. Eight of the 13 players on the Mustangs’ roster were freshmen, giving the program an excellent foundation to build upon this season’s success.
The Friendswood girls’ lacrosse team was recently honored at the FISD administration building after a season that saw the Mustangs finish third in state. Eight of the 13 players on the Mustangs’ roster were freshmen, giving the program an excellent foundation to build upon this season’s success.