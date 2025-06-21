Home NewsCommunityEventsFourth of July Parade
Register and submit payment for both the Fourth of July Parade and this year’s Christmas Parade by Wednesday, June 25th at 5:00 PM to lock-in the exclusive pricing listed below:

Chamber Members – Bundle & Save

Individual Registration (1 Unit for Each Parade) = $50 

Company Registration (1-10 Units for Each Parade) = $125

Nonprofit Registration (1-10 Units for Each Parade) = $75

Government Official Registration (1 Unit for Each Parade) = $75

Non-Members – Bundle & Save

Individual Registration (1 Unit for Each Parade) = $75.00

Company Registration (1-10 Units for Each Parade) = $150.00

Nonprofit Registration (1-10 Units for Each Parade) = $150.00

Government Official Registration (1 Unit for Each Parade) = $150.00

If you are interested in accepting this exclusive offer, please visit our Fourth of July Parade Event Page to register and find the paperwork and required forms to fill out to participate.

When you register, make sure to select the “Bundle & Save” option that applies to you to receive your exclusive discount!

If you have already registered for the Fourth of July Parade and would like to take advantage of this offer, contact this Chamber Office so we can adjust your payment.

For more information, contact the Chamber Office at Office@SantaFeTXChamber.com or by phone, 409-925-8558.

