Treat yourself to grilled lobster

Lobsters weren’t always a delicacy. In fact, lobster was once known as “the poor man’s chicken,” and it was largely eaten by the lower classes and was even fed to pigs in colonial times. Lobsters can be green, yellow or even bright blue. They get their red hue after being cooked.

Lobsters are a great source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids and boast 28 grams of protein in one cup. If you skip the butter, lobster only has around 96 calories and about two grams of fat per three-and-a-half-ounce serving. It’s delicious prepared in various ways, including on the grill. Try this recipe for “Lobster Grill” from “The Reading Terminal Market® Cookbook” (Camino Books) by Ann Hazan & Irina Smith.

Lobster Grill

Makes 4 servings

4 live lobsters, 11/4 to 2 pounds each

Marinade

3/4 cup olive oil

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

21/2 tablespoons garlic, mashed

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

Lemon wedges (optional)

Clarified butter (optional)

Split lobsters through head and almost through tail, enough to open wide. Wash out chest cavity and crack claws.

To make the marinade: In a bowl, combine the oil, lime juice, garlic, cilantro, salt, and pepper. Set aside.

Rub marinade over lobster, allowing excess to drain off, and let sit 10 minutes.

Prepare grill or barbecue. Grill, shell side down, for about 3 to 5 minutes. Turn over and cook another 2 minutes, or until done.

Serve with lemon wedges and/or clarified butter, if desired.