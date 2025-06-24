TSTA STATEMENT ON LEGISLATIVE SESSION WINS AND THE WORK AHEAD

(Round Rock, TX) – The Texas State Troopers Association (TSTA) issued a statement today recapping the 89th Texas Legislative Session, which brought important progress for the law enforcement community, despite leaving some key priorities unresolved.

“TSTA worked tirelessly this legislative session to deliver meaningful wins for our members and for DPS officers and staff across Texas, and many great pro-law enforcement bills got to the Governor’s desk,” said Rohnnie Shaw, Executive Director of TSTA. “While we’re encouraged by many of these bills, we know there’s more work to be done, particularly around the long-standing, urgent issue of a permanent, real cost-of-living adjustment for retirees. This has been and remains our top priority this interim and going into next session. We’re immensely appreciative of Speaker Dustin Burrows, Rep. Cody Vasut, and the entire House for passing 13th Check legislation. Though we’re disappointed by the Senate’s inaction, we are wasting no time in immediately renewing our call for both chambers to prioritize this legislation the next time they convene.”

Budget and Appropriations

The state budget includes $326.4M in funding for 467 new commissioned officers and 159.5 new support staff, a much-needed investment in DPS’s workforce. Stipend increases were also approved, providing monthly boosts for education levels, TCOLE certification, and bilingual fluency. Officers will now be able to receive stipends for both education and certification simultaneously.

Other noteworthy funding allocated by SB 1 and HB 500 includes:

$149M for Homeland Security grants

$97M for disaster recovery and technology modernization

$26.4M for new driver license offices, $28.5M for added staffing, and $13.8M for driver license services technology improvements

$45M for replacement helicopters and $11.1M for a new fixed-wing aircraft

$24M for critical DPS infrastructure and equipment upgrades

$20.4M for body and vehicle camera systems

$20.4M to expand DPS’s cold case capabilities

$16.1M in merit and retention pay for noncommissioned staff

Retirement contributions were maintained, including:

9.5% state contribution and 0.5% agency contribution to ERS

$510M in ERS legacy payments for each year of the biennium

An additional $1 billion one-time payment to shore up the system through HB 500

Legislation of Note

TSTA supported the passage of several bills aimed at improving the working conditions and legal protections for law enforcement. The following have all been sent to the Governor:

HB 3033 : Creates a DPS-managed grant program to support officers and families through nonprofit assistance.

: Creates a DPS-managed grant program to support officers and families through nonprofit assistance. SB 2570 : Establishes a legal justification for the use of less-lethal force weapons by correctional facility guards and peace officers while performing their official duties.

: Establishes a legal justification for the use of less-lethal force weapons by correctional facility guards and peace officers while performing their official duties. HB 2434 : Allows ERS members who joined before September 1, 2015, to receive service credit for each month they worked during a 90-day waiting period, even if they didn’t make retirement contributions during that time.

: Allows ERS members who joined before September 1, 2015, to receive service credit for each month they worked during a 90-day waiting period, even if they didn’t make retirement contributions during that time. SB 2383 : Simplifies the rehiring of retired DPS commissioned officers, potentially making it easier for the department to bring back experienced personnel.

: Simplifies the rehiring of retired DPS commissioned officers, potentially making it easier for the department to bring back experienced personnel. SB 9: Expands the list of offenses ineligible for personal bond to include unlawful firearm possession, violation of family violence protective orders, terroristic threats, and murder related to fentanyl distribution.

Relatedly, SJR 5 is a proposed Constitutional amendment that would allow judges to deny bail to defendants accused of murder, aggravated kidnapping, robbery or assault with a weapon. This amendment will be determined by voters in the November 4, 2025, election.

HB 1871 : Raises the penalty for attempted capital murder of a peace officer to a first-degree felony with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 to 99 years or life in prison.

: Raises the penalty for attempted capital murder of a peace officer to a first-degree felony with a mandatory minimum sentence of 25 to 99 years or life in prison. SB 36 & SB 2514 : Establish new units within DPS to address homeland security and hostile foreign actors.

: Establish new units within DPS to address homeland security and hostile foreign actors. SB 1637 : Protects a peace officer from liability for the offense of deadly conduct if the officer points or discharges their weapon at another person while lawfully carrying out their official duties.

: Protects a peace officer from liability for the offense of deadly conduct if the officer points or discharges their weapon at another person while lawfully carrying out their official duties. HB 2282: Increases warrant processing fees, which would aid jurisdictions in funding their law enforcement operations.

The following two bills have already been signed by the Governor and are effective immediately: