At Texans for Clean Water, we believe it’s time to declare our independence from plastic pollution and foreign reliance on recycled materials. That’s why we took our fight to Capitol Hill, meeting with lawmakers and partners to push for smarter, free-market recycling policies that strengthen American supply chains and keep our communities clean.

Our mission is simple: build a cleaner, more self-reliant Texas—one that leads the nation in turning litter into economic opportunity.

We were proud to meet with Texas’ congressional leaders to champion policies that support local jobs, reduce waste, and power American manufacturing with domestically recycled materials. Because every can and bottle recycled here at home is a step toward energy security, economic resilience, and environmental stewardship.

So this Independence Day, let’s celebrate more than fireworks. Let’s honor the American spirit of innovation and self-determination—by investing in clean rivers, strong communities, and a recycling system that works.

Happy 4th of July from all of us at Texans for Clean Water!

Sincerely,﻿

Joe Trotter

Texans For Clean Water