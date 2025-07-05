This week’s Galveston County Animal Resource Center Pets of the Week are Irish Cream and Bruno.

Meet Bruno (A026289) a 7 year old Alaskan Malamute mix with a heart as big as his paws. He might be a senior, but he’s still full of life and love. Bruno loves water—whether it’s a splash in the kiddie pool or lounging by the hose. True to his roots, he enjoys a good chat and a little adventure. He’s just looking for a cozy spot and a human to call his own. If you’ve got room in your heart and home, Bruno’s ready!

Give a big hello to Irish Cream (A040759) a two year old spayed Domestic Short Hair with a brown tabby coat. She is friendly, outgoing and seeks attention. Irish Cream has a happy smile on her face and large lovely eyes. Her expressions include curious, startled and whimsical. Her soft coat features deep shades of brown with dark striping. She enjoys toys, treats and chin scratches. Irish Cream is watching and waiting for visitors and hopes the “right” one comes along soon. A home and family of her own is her goal. Ask to meet Irish Cream!

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.

Irish Cream and Bruno will be available for $42.50 from Tuesday July 8th – July 12th, 2025. Pets of the week adoptions include rabies vaccination, spay or neuter and microchip. For more information call 409-948-2485 or visit www.gchd.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, 3412 25th Ave N. Texas City, TX. 77590.