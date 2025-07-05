Galveston Central High Alums Inducted into Hall of Fame

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

The Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association (PVILCA) will induct 4 Bearcats into the 2025 Hall of Fame Class at the noon Luncheon on Saturday July 12, 2025, in the Marriot South Houston at 9100 Gulf Fwy. The inductees are Rochon Chatman, John Prior, Joseph Clifford Pope III, and Otis Muse (posthumously). Before 1968, the PVIL was the governing body for all extra-curricular activities for all black schools and the UIL was the governing body for all white schools.

John “Rock” Prior is the all-District and all-State right-guard where he, center Lonnie Collins and left-guard Robert “Bull” Miller paved the way for fullback Ben Marshall to become all-American.

Joseph “J. C.” Pope III is the all-District and all-Stated end that help lead the Bearcats to the fall 1963 4-A State Championship as he led the team in receiving yards. Additionally, Pope was a member of the spring 1963 4-A state runner-up basketball team.

Rochon Chatman is the all-district defensive-back and star of the 4-A 1963 state game as he broke up 3 passes including a 93-yard interception. Additionally, Chatman was a member of the 1962 State Championship Baseball Team.

Otis “Jabo” Muse is the formidable tackle that earned all-District and all-State honorable mention honors. Muse is a member of the 1965 District Championship Football Team which is Central’s last championship football team under PVIL governance.

The PVILCA honors the academic and athletic achievements of the great students that participated under the PVIL governance. These honors showcase the great legacy of the Galveston school district.