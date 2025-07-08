Monday was National Social Media Day.

This is one of those random days you’re supposed to celebrate like National Hamburger Day (May 28) or National Dog Day (August 26).

That might have been the case 15 years ago when National Social Media Day was created by online tech news outlet Mashable, but today you rarely hear anyone extolling the virtues of regular social media use.

Instead, June 30 should be renamed National Social Media Addiction Awareness Day.

The overwhelming evidence shows that people who constantly use social media have higher levels of anxiety, depression, loneliness, dissatisfaction with their life, obesity, sleep problems, attention disorder, addiction, and suicidal ideation. The effects are even more pronounced – and shocking – among young people.

What started as a promising way to connect and build relationships has, in many people’s experience, devolved into a tragically efficient way to divide and attack one another. The algorithms feed us content that trigger anger and shock in search of “engagement” that advertisers value. So in other words, the harms of social media are a feature, not a bug.

The public policy discussion around social media is rarely about how it can be used to improve humanity, but rather how to end social media addiction. Social scientists and policymakers are investigating ways to encourage people to drop the phones and get back to friends and family in person.

Texas and several other states have banned the use of cell phones in classrooms. That’s a great start but experts like Johnathan Haidt warn that’s not enough to fully protect kids. Texas has a strong movement in favor of banning minors from having social media accounts at all.

Senator Adam Hinojosa filed SB 2232 to designate “the third Monday in October of each year is Unplug Texas Day to encourage Texans to unplug from their electronic devices and plug into play, creativity, friendship, adventure, and family.”

This is a day we should all celebrate by putting our devices down and spending time with loved ones.

Brian Phillips

Chief Communications Officer